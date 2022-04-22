Our Flag Means Death season 2: Is it happening? Fan petitions and everything we know

Fans want Our Flag Means Death season 2, as the HBO Max pirate comedy series has built up an audience that is clamoring for more of David Jenkins and Taika Waititi's peculiar brand of piracy (no, not the kind of piracy that's led to Netflix's account-sharing troubles). The only question is "will they get it?"

Our Flag Means Death, an HBO Max Original, is basically a situation showing off the dangers of wanting to be someone you're not. And it's even (loosely) based on real life events. In this case, Stede Bonnet (played by Rhys Darby) is a well-to-do gentleman in the 18th century, who thinks that it's the pirate's life for him. And he's even got a chance at it, having met the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi, in inspired casting).

Unfortunately, season 1's finale showed that things aren't always going to go your way when you have a late-life career switch.

Is Our Flag Means Death season 2 confirmed?

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

At this point in time, the answer is "maybe." Our Flag Means Death season 1 ended quite recently (on March 24, 2022), after premiering on HBO Max on March 3.

This feels like news of its renewal is impending, and there is good reason to believe it will be renewed. The Parrot Analytics research film (which measures popularity by online interest and engagement) reported that Our Flag Means Death was the #1 new series for the 100 days that ended with is finale's release. And for the last 30 days? It's had 23.2 times as much demand as your average TV series in the U.S. — with demand only found by 2.7 of all shows in the market. This, clearly, sounds like a show HBO would want to keep around.

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

That said, HBO's announced greenlit seasons without wait in recent history. Euphoria season 3, for example, was formally announced at the start of February, weeks before its finale aired near the end of the month. But Euphoria is in a league of its own on demand.

For a more comparable show, let's talk about how HBO confirmed The Flight Attendant season 2 on December 18, 2020. This was the day after its finale aired.

So, at this stage? While we think Our Flag Means Death season 2 is a foregone conclusion, it also does feel like confirmation from HBO Max is indeed overdue.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 petitions

The Our Flag Means Death Crew — a fan-run Twitter account is going retro for this one. It's even created an old-fashioned letter-writing campaign, as explained here, arguably because anyone can make an online petition, but physical mail shows a greater interest from fans.

Want to join in? The OFMDC has a whole kit for your letter-writing shared on a public Google Drive directory. For those just looking for the address to mail their own unique mail to? That's:

WarnerMedia

30 Hudson Yards

New York, NY 10001

Our Flag Means Death season 2 potential plot

The demand for Our Flag Means Death season 2 isn't just because people want more of Stede and Blackbeard's necking on the ocean. The series ended on a cliffhanger that definitely sets up a second season.

After Chauncey yelled at Stede and blamed him for everyone else's troubles — and highlighted the freshly de-bearded Blackbeard's own concerns — Stede ran off, as if he was done with pirating. Unfortunately, life back home wasn't a good fit either. Mary's been loving her life without Stede, and not at all bothered about being widowed. She even tries (and fails) to kill him in his sleep. The two decide to split up, and Stede realizes that Blackbeard is his true love.

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Unfortunately, by the time Stede got back to his crew? Well, Blackbeard's time as the softer "Ed" was too much for his crew to handle, and he kicked Lucius overboard after some arguments. And much like an angry lover, he demanded that all of Stede's stuff be thrown into the ocean. He even cut off Izzy's pinky toe and made him eat it. Yikes!

And at the very end? We learn that Blackbeard's taken the Revenge, put his own flag on it, and left. Stede then finds his starving crew, and realizes how much work needs to be done.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast speculation

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Were Our Flag Means Death season 2 to happen, there are some obvious pieces of the casting puzzle that would have to happen. Primarily, the return of Rhys Darby to play "Gentleman Pirate" Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi as Edward "Ed" Teach aka Blackbeard.

The only questionable return is Nathan Foad in the part of Lucius Spriggs. Last seen tossed off board by Blackbeard, Lucius' death is unconfirmed. And without proof of death? Well, in the TV land he's presumed to return. Besides, he documented Stede's adventures. We need a good scribe, don't we?

There's also the question of Stede's family. His now ex-wife Mary (Claudia O'Doherty) and his daughter Alma (Eden Grace Redfield) may return, but the ship has (literally) sailed on Stede staying with them.

The rest of the likely-to-returns are: