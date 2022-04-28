TBS just canceled this Tracy Morgan series

We hate to bear bad news, but TBS just announced that Tracy Morgan's series The Last OG won't return for a fifth season — as it joins the stack of canceled TV shows for 2022. But oddly enough, TBS has apparently known it was going to do this for a while, at the end of the series fourth season.

That detail is per Deadline, whose sources said the "decision was made months ago." The Last O.G. followed Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is out and about following 15 years in prison, as he discovers how his family and the world have changed in the time he was behind bars. You can watch the series on HBO Max.

Not only has his former girlfriend Shay (Tiffany Haddish) married to a man he didn't know (Ryan Gaul), but the two are raising twins that Tray also didn't know about. The Last OG season 4's finale set up some potentially massive changes, with Tray turning himself over to the police, claiming he was the one who shot his rival Percy (covering up his young protege Javi's responsibility).

Haddish had left the series after its third season, and took some of the show's ratings with her. TVSeriesFinale reports that The Last OG was down 43% in the 18-49 demographic, and down by 32% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which include DVR playback).

Analysis: Things are changing at TBS and TNT

Recently, TBS and TNT have been in the headlines per news of a halt on original scripted programming following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. Variety broke this news, stating that "WarnerMedia-run cable channels [TBS, TNT and truTV, the 'TNets']" are "no longer developing new scripted content."

But this apparently isn't the cause for The Last OG's fourth season to be its swan song. Deadline's note that TBS had made this call months ago is probably an indicator that the drop in viewership is one of the main problems at hand.

This cancelation leaves Miracle Workers, Chad and American Dad as the last three remaining scripted shows on TBS. Miracle Workers has been granted a fourth (upcoming) season, Chad's second season is scheduled for 2022 and American Dad has two more seasons coming, per a December 2021 renewal. TNT's sole remaining show that will go on is Snowpiercer, which has a fourth season approved. Animal Kingdom's sixth and final season is airing this June.

This all makes things look like TNT and TBS are either going to rely more heavily on movies or unscripted reality TV programming. Its other options could be found in sports or pro wrestling. Turner Networks carry All Elite Wrestling shows currently, Dynamite (TBS) and Rampage (TNT). These shows could, at some point soon, be joined by a revival of the Ring of Honor promotion, acquired by AEW owner Tony Khan in March. Khan has said that RoH will get a new TV show, but hasn't said if it will be on a Turner channel or online (AEW has two YouTube series, Dark and Dark Elevation).