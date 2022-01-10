The first big canceled show of 2022 just got the axe from Amazon Prime Video

Well, that didn’t take long. We’re only a handful of days into the new year but already the first big canceled show of 2022 has been announced, and it comes from Amazon Prime Video.

Deadline reports that the teen horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer will not be returning for a second season. The show has been axed after just a single collection of eight episodes. Granted, when you consider the first season received a pretty lukewarm reception (it has a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes), its cancellation doesn’t come as a great surprise.

The show was based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, but audiences may more likely know it from the successful 1997 film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Two significantly less successful sequels followed in 1998 and 2006 respectively. Unfortunately, the television reboot won’t be seeing any follow-ups of its own.

Like the original novel and 90s movie, the show follows a group of teenagers who cover up a fatal car crash and are subsequently haunted by a mysterious figure who appears to have knowledge of their past misdeed. The series was written by Sara Goodman and starred Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, and Bill Heck.

Analysis: Amazon pulled a Netflix canceling this one

While the news of its cancellation will no doubt come as a disappointment to dedicated viewers of the series, at least the show didn’t end on an unresolved cliffhanger. The first season tied up all the remaining loose ends and works as an effective series conclusion. Although, Goodman had previously spoken about a desire to write a second season in the future.

I Know What You Did Last Summer only premiered on Amazon Prime Video last October. Such a rapid cancellation would suggest the show struggled to find an audience out of the gate. It’s also drawn unflattering comparisons between Prime Video and Netflix. The world’s biggest streaming service is notorious for canceling original shows without mercy, regularly swinging the axe if a series doesn’t enjoy almost instant success.

I Know What You Did Last Summer may be the first, but it certainly won’t be the last major TV cancellation of 2022. We expect plenty more series won’t make it to 2023 as the competition for viewers' attention has never been more fierce. At least Amazon Prime Video subscribers can comfort themselves with the news that The Boys season 3 premiere date has been confirmed for June.