The excellent Dell 27 Monitor is only $179 — if you act fast

The Dell 27 Monitor (SE2719HR) is our pick for the best monitor you can buy, and it just hit one of its lowest prices yet. For a limited time, you can grab this great display for just $179 from Dell's website.

This 27-inch 1080p monitor is perfect for everyday use, with rich colors, deep blacks, and plenty of real estate for getting work done and playing casual games. And with an IPS panel and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, you'll enjoy a great picture regardless of where you have the Dell 27 Monitor set up.

Dell 27 Monitor: was $269 now $179 @ Dell

The excellent Dell 27 Monitor is our pick for the best overall monitor you can buy, and is available for a super low price for a limited time.

This monitor features HDMI and VGA connections, so you should have no trouble connecting it to most modern desktops and laptops. And with a swift response time of 8ms and a 75Hz refresh rate, you'll be able to complete daily work tasks with minimal input lag.

While this monitor isn't necessarily designed for gaming, it does support AMD FreeSync for minimal screen tearing when playing games on an AMD graphics card.

Better yet, the Dell 27 Monitor has an impressively compact or elegant stand, giving you lots of screen without eating up too much space on your desk. If you're looking to boost your work from home setup or want a second display to augment your laptop, we highly recommend checking out this deal before it's gone.