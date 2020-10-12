The best Prime Day TV deal is here — LG CX OLED TV is $500 off right now

You'll find many TVs on sale during Prime Day, but it's not often you'll see one of the best TVs of 2020 on sale with a discount like this.

Currently, Amazon is taking up to $503 off all sizes of the LG CX 4K OLED TV. You can pick up any of the four available sizes — from 48 inches to 77 inches — but our favorite is the 55-inch model, which at $400 off, costs $1,596.99. It's one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've seen so far.

You can save on all four of the available sizes for this excellent 4K smart TV line. The picture's great, the audio is surprisingly potent and its menus and smart features are all well implemented. This is a deal you shouldn't ignore. Pricing starts as low as $1,496.99 for the 48-inch model.

LG CX is a near-flawless 4K smart TV, with beautiful picture quality from its self-illuminating OLED display that is maintained from even a wide viewing angle. It'll look great in the corner of the room too with its super-thin design and unobtrusive bezels, which conceal the fact that this TV has an impressive set of Dolby Atmos-ready speakers built-in, unusual for such a skinny panel.

You navigate your way through the CX's menus with the smartly designed WebOS interface, which uses either direction buttons or a virtual cursor, controlled by the remote. You won't find it at all difficult to customize your image or switch between your subscription services to decide what to stream next. If you're the owner of some smart home products, you can control your TV with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant controls without needing a peripheral to make it work.

In our LG CX OLED TV review, our only main criticism is the high price, which is why we're thrilled to see the entire CX line on sale with such a deep discount. But have no fear if this isn't the TV for you, as there are many more to choose from. Make sure to follow our TV deals guide for the latest sales.