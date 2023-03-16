The Apple Watch just got ChatGPT with this app — how to try it now

ChatGPT has made the leap to the Apple Watch through a third-party app called Petey - AI Assistant (opens in new tab).

Working a lot like Siri, the app will use OpenAI’s all-conquering chatbot to answer any question you may have. As for how to use ChatGPT on the device, Apple Watch users simply need to open the app, ask their question and it will respond in a few seconds through Text to Speech.

Because the whole point of ChatGPT is to provide a conversational experience, you can swipe down on the watch face to continue your interactions with it.

The app was created by developer Hidde van de Ploeg (opens in new tab) and has a few neat features built in. Once it’s served up your answer, you can share the outcome of your interaction with others through text, email or social media.

And, if you want easy access to it, you can set the app as a complication on your chosen Apple Watch face. There’s currently support for 14 different languages, including Italian and German, with more set to be added in the future.

It’s a bit early to say how capable Petey will be, or how many users will want it on their wrist. But a demonstration posted to Twitter shows it running smoothly on an Apple Watch Ultra when asked a question.

Available now as Petey - AI AssistantApparently GPT is trademarked by OpenAI and I really want to ship updates fast.So here it is 1.1.1 is available now with text to speech #ChatGPT #AI #AppleWatchhttps://t.co/7uzX51tLCK pic.twitter.com/wqpawyd3r6March 13, 2023 See more

If you’re wondering why it’s been called “Petey” it’s because the original name, watchGPT, had to be changed due to trademark issues with the GPT acronym. Regardless, the app still functions as ChatGPT on your wrist and makes for some serious competition with Siri.

The bad news

The bad news is that if you want to use it, you’re going to have to pay. The Petey app is priced at $4.99 (€4.99) and you’re going to need an Apple Watch capable of running watchOS 9 or above. So anything older than the Apple Watch Series 4 won’t be able to handle it.

If you've yet to strap on an Apple wearable, check out our best Apple Watch guide to find the best version for you.

Lastly, we have to point out that Android users are out of luck. This is a watchOS app only and van der Ploeg says he has no plans to create an Android version.

That being said, given the open proliferation of ChatGPT across the tech industry right now, we won’t have to wait too long for a WearOS alternative to come calling. In fact, wearable brand Amazfit has already demonstrated ChatGPT running on its GTR4 smartwatch.