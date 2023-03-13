This is what ChatGPT on a smartwatch looks like

As ChatGPT integration seemingly comes to everything, everywhere, all at once, it was only a matter of time before the AI chatbot landed on a smartwatch.

Smartwatch manufacturer Amazfit posted a video of its own Amazfit GTR4 running a version of ChatGPT listed as 'ChatGenius'. In the demo, posted to Linkedin (opens in new tab), the device is asked “how to improve my running performance?” and after a few seconds comes back with a wordy AI-generated response that users can scroll with the crown of the watch.

There are few other details yet about the ChatGPT functionality of the budget GTR4 but it can claim to be the first smartwatch with OpenAI's chatbot built-in. We doubt it'll be the last.

In fact, there's already a third-party ChatGPT app available for Apple Watches called WatchGPT.

Do we need AI in Smartwatches?

(Image credit: LinkedIn)

With the release of the ChatGPT API, the Open AI conversational intelligence has become the latest trendy tech to fit into apps and devices everywhere.

Some, such as Snapchat, are using it seemingly just for a bit of fun (users can send each other AI-generated haikus) but others are genuinely utilizing it to improve their offerings.

Although only a demo, this implementation of AI seems to be on the more uninspiring end of the spectrum.

As is often the case with AI chatbots, the responses given in the demo are fairly vague and common knowledge such as “Focus on nutrition and hydration” rather than specific actionable advice. Certainly, the likes of Siri which can access the internet and also actually perform tasks such as sending messages will not be worried by this.

However, if AI responses could be tailored to each user, based on the metrics that most of the best smartwatches measure and then translated into specific advice that could be a game changer.

Imagine asking your watch how to run 10k faster and it notices your first 5k was much quicker than the second and tells you to pace yourself. Perhaps it could even offer real-time feedback, encouraging you to speed up or slow down to keep a specific pace.

(Image credit: Getty/The Good Brigade)

Certainly, audio feedback is a necessity considering the small display on most smartwatches and the fact that owners tend to use them while active, the last thing anyone needs while running is to be scrolling through text.

We just don't know if everyone wants to be having conversations with their wrist while trying to get round the local parkrun.

