Team USA vs Iran men's basketball live stream: Olympics channels, start time and how to watch online

Team USA vs Iran channel, start time When: Team USA vs Iran is airing live at 12:40 a.m. ET early Wednesday (July 28) morning, and on tape-delay at 3 p.m. ET

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock or on tape-delay on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Are you staying up for the Team USA vs Iran live stream? Well, both sides enter this game with a ton of tension, and that's without the coffee it might require for those on the east coast to stay up for the next Team USA basketball live stream of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA just had its first Olympic loss since ... 2004. You know, back when iPods were all the rage. And so, in the aftermath of that loss to France, they're going up against Iran, which also lost its last game (to the Czech Republic).

Nobody's doubting Team USA's overall talent for this game, as they're still seen as more or less superior to their opponents. That said, the question is if they can gel and become cohesive to right the track, since they don't want to be the first U.S. team to not win the gold since 2004.

The big dilemma for those at home is whether we want to watch this game live (which is most likely possible for those on the west coast) or wait for the rebroadcast. That's because, surprise surprise, time zones mean that games played in Tokyo may not be convenient for those in other countries.

Oh, and you're also going to need Peacock if you want to watch live.

How to watch Team USA vs Iran live streams from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA vs Iran live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs Iran live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unless you have a cable account and can watch on NBCOlympics.com, you'll need NBC's streaming service Peacock to see the Team USA vs Iran live stream.

For the tape-delayed streams, you'll want NBC, which is included in the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Team USA vs Iran live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for some Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but they aren't listing the Team USA vs Iran live stream, which starts at 5:40 a.m. BST.

However, it will definitely be available on the new service Discovery+, which has the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs Iran live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Olympics continue to confuse.

TSN may be your best bet, as its schedule lists Olympic coverage from Midnight on, while Sportsnet's coverage doesn't list Basketball as one of the sports it will cover.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs Iran live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Team USA vs Iran for free on the network’s 7Plus streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Team USA vs Iran live streams should begin around 2:40 p.m. AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.