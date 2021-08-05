Team USA vs France men's basketball live stream: Olympics channels, start time and how to watch online

This is it: the Team USA vs France live stream brings Kevin Durant's team of NBA all stars (who needs LeBron?) to shoot for the gold. And he's definitely proven himself to be the leader that the American side needed.

Team USA vs France channel, start time When: Team USA vs. France airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on August 6, with replays at 6 p.m. ET (Aug. 7) and 1:30 a.m. ET (Aug. 8) on NBCSN

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, or on tape-delay on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The gold medal is the (obvious) goal for Durant and Team USA, but he's already canonized himself in Team USA history. Against the Czech Republic, which USA defeated 119-84, Durant's offense made him the top scorer in Team USA men's basketball history.

So, what do we know about France? It comes hot off a win by the smallest of margins, beating Luca Doncic and Slovenia in a 90-89 game. Defense won that game, with a late-game block from Nicolas Batum.

Meanwhile, Team USA beat Australia (which beat them in preliminary action) by the score of 97-78. That included a massive third-quarter performance where USA outscored Australia 32-10.

But Team USA knows it has to go hard on defense, as Devin Booker told the press "Guarding, that's what it comes down to ... That's what we talked about in the locker room. Offense is going to come. We have a lot of talented guys out here, but we have to be on the same page on defense."

We're not going to jinx the Americans for this Team USA basketball live stream from the Tokyo Olympics, but we're wondering who (if anyone) is betting against them.

Oh, and you're also going to need to pay for Peacock if you want to watch live.

How to watch Team USA vs France live streams from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA vs France live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs France live streams in the US

Unless you have a cable account and can watch on NBCOlympics.com, you'll need NBC's streaming service Peacock to see the Team USA vs France live streams at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

For the tape-delayed stream at 6 p.m. ET, you'll want USA while NBCSN has the 11 p.m. rebroadcast. Both are included in the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.







How to watch Team USA vs France live streams in the UK

Team USA vs France will most likely be available on the new service Discovery Plus, and at around 3:30 a.m. BST. Discovery Plus has bought the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs France live streams in Canada

The Olympics continue to confuse for those following along in Canada. TSN2 and TSN4 may be the best bets for watching Team USA vs France live, as they have "2020 Tokyo Olympics" blocks airing during this time.

Sportsnet's SN and SN1 channels list "Scheduled events include - Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint & Baseball" for the evening block.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch USA vs France live streams in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the USA vs France for free on the network’s 7Plus streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Team USA vs France live streams should begin around 12:30 a.m. AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.