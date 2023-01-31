The best Super Bowl VPN deals in {year)

Need a Super Bowl live stream but can't access your chosen streaming service due to being out of the country? Using the best VPN for Super Bowl 2023 is the quickest and easiest way of accessing the Big One.

For example, if you're from the US but currently overseas, to access FOX you'll need to make it seem like you're back home. The same goes for Brits abroad who want to watch the totally free ITV coverage. To get access, all you need to do is connect your VPN to the required server and load up your stream. Simple.

Our #1 Super Bowl VPN (and our top VPN overall) is ExpressVPN. In our hands-on testing we found that it was reliable, fast, and able to access just about every streaming site around the world – as well as keeping you totally anonymous.

Right now, Tom's Guide readers can bag 3 months FREE on the 12-month plan (opens in new tab).

For those on more of a budget, our top-rated cheap VPN Surfshark is also seriously capable, and if you're happy signing up for 2 years, you can bag a plan for just $2.30 a month (opens in new tab).

There are plenty more VPN deals on offer, so all you need to do is keep scrolling and choose the best Super Bowl VPN for you.

Best Super Bowl VPN deals at a glance

Best Super Bowl VPN deals today

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off (opens in new tab)

It's not the cheapest, but it really is the best. With great speeds, intuitive apps and over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN does everything you could want a VPN to do. Plus, an exclusive discount for Tom's Guide readers adds three free months onto any 12-month plan.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark | 2 years + 2 months FREE | $2.30/mo | 83% off (opens in new tab)

Surfshark is always great value, but this current back to school deal makes its price even more inviting. Right now you can claim an extra 2 months FREE, making this bargain VPN, well, even more of a bargain. This is a limited-time offer, and definitely worth picking up before it's too late.

(opens in new tab) PureVPN | 5 years | $1.33/mo | 88% off (opens in new tab)

If you're after long-term VPN cover for as little as possible, this unbelievable VPN deal from PureVPN is perfect. It's verified zero-logging, useful for accessing US Netflix, and has apps for tons of devices. We don't rate it quite as highly as many of the other services on this page, but at just $1.33 a month (opens in new tab) it's unmissable. It's a reliable VPN, and at that price you can't go wrong. If you'd rather not commit, PureVPN is also offering an excellent 1-year plan for just $1.99 a month (opens in new tab). Plus, Tom's Guide readers can claim a free subscription of PureKeep, PureVPN's in-house password manager.

(opens in new tab) NordVPN | 2 years | $3.49/month | Save 63% (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)NordVPN's current deal isn't especially for Black Friday, but it's still an absolute bargain. At just $3.49 a month it's really affordable, and for our #2-rated VPN overall it's unmissable – plus you're covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee should you not enjoy the service.

(opens in new tab) CyberGhost | 2 years + 2 months FREE | $2.19/mo | 82% off (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind signing up for three years at a time, this CyberGhost deal is offering incredible savings on a great streaming-focused VPN. What's more, this appears to be a semi-permanent pricing change, so this $2.19/mo price could be around for the long run.

(opens in new tab) Proton VPN| 1 month - 2 years | from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab)

ProtonVPN's longer plans don't offer such massive discounts as some others, but if you're after a single month of cover it's just about the best choice. It's great for streaming, is super secure, and has tons of extra privacy features. You can sign up for a month for just $9.99.

Why do I need a Super Bowl VPN? If you're in the US, FOX is broadcasting Super Bowl LVI, meaning that if you don't have cable you'll need to watch on a platform like Sling TV. It's likely that you do have some way of getting FOX – but if you're out of the country you'll find you can't watch, even if you're a paying customer. By using a VPN, you'll be able to trick the streaming sites into thinking you're back in the US, and subsequently be able to watch the big game. Football fans in the UK have it even better, with ITV broadcasting the Super Bowl for free. Again, though, if you're not in the UK at the time, you won't be able to watch without using a UK VPN to change your location.