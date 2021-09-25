Stranger Things 4, Cobra Kai 4, The Witcher 2 + 3 and all the big Netflix TUDUM reveals

TUDUM is the sound of Netflix, and also the event that reminded us how Netflix may just have too many shows up its sleeve. So if you've been waiting for all things Ozark season 4, Stranger Things season 4, The Witcher season 2 and more? Well, we've got clips, news and updates galore.

Seriously. On Saturday, Netflix spent about three hours and 10 minutes revealing all sorts of stuff for the future. We'll do our best to break it all down here for you, with all the details we just learned about the best Netflix shows. With an arsenal like this, we can't argue with anyone who thinks the big red streaming machine is the best streaming service.

Cobra Kai season 4 is coming at the very end of 2021

The All Valley Tournament is almost here and the Cobra Kai Dojo is so heinous that new alliances are forged. And, yes, Cobra Kai season 4 is coming on December 31.

New Stranger Things season 4 preview

To hype us up further for Stranger Things season 4, we went back in time and saw a seafoam green car drive up to an old house. We've learned this is the Creel House, and it may play a role in the lore of Stranger Things. It's got a very haunted-looking clock, and we're curious about why the kids are going there now.

Shout it along with us: "Carole! F**ng! BASKIN!" On Nov. 17, trash TV fans have reason to get thankful early, as the world of Joe Exotic comes back. We've got no idea what story they'll tell this time (Netflix claims it's only scratched the surface in TK1). We can't wait to hit play, though.

The Sandman's first look at The Lord of Dreams

We finally got our first look at Tom Sturridge as Dream in Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman. It's not a look that will stir up any frustration, as it appears that Netflix is playing this plain and simple (and goth). Netflix is also dropping other character looks on its socials. Gaiman claimed there are "surprises in store, for even the most dedicated fans."

Ozark season 4 video clip revealed

Jason Bateman gave us our first peek at Ozark season 4, in a scene where he claimed that Marty and Wendy have opened up a new beauty shop and are experimenting with a new mousse. That said, the "mousse" just looked like blood and innards, at least to us.

The Witcher season 2 clips, season 3 confirmed and more

The big Witcher news flew fast today, as we learned The Witcher season 3 is happening (not a huge surprise, but still), then saw a clip from The Witcher season 2 with Geralt protecting Siri from a monster who's broken into the house. Another clip saw Nivellen give Geralt some words of warning.

Finally, Netflix said another Witcher anime movie is coming, as well as a Witcher project for kids and families.

This is when The Crown season 5 is coming

Imelda Staunton has delivered the goods on The Crown season 5. Or at least told us when we should expect it. The royal series will return to Netflix in November 2022.

JEEN-YUHS: a Kanye West docu-series

Miss the old Kanye? Netflix is delivering a 6-part docu-series called JEEN-YUHS, and this teaser clip is all behind the scenes from the old days, with Mr. West and Mos Def rapping for the camera.

This holiday season, Emily is back in Paris. Yes, Emily in Paris season 2 is confirmed for December 22.

Cowboy Bebop's opening credits rock

3-2-1 let's dance... to this excellent opening credits video. The style oozes off the screen here, and John Cho and his hair have us ready and riveted as we wait for Netflix's Cowboy Bebop live-action series.

Chris Hemsworth is back for Extraction 2

Oh, and one more thing: Chris Hemsworth is coming back for Extraction 2.