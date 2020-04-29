Stimulus check 2020: Second round, schedule, eligibility and status

Stimulus check payments are appearing in people’s bank accounts, but you might be wondering where yours is, whether you qualify, or if a second round is on the way.

Just weeks after the government approved $2 trillion for a relief package to counter the economic setbacks of the coronavirus, the IRS began sending stimulus check payments to eligible taxpayers.

But not everyone who is eligible has received their check, and not everyone who has received the check knows what it’s for.

You might have heard the payment called a “recovery rebate,” instead of a stimulus check. That’s because it’s technically an advanced tax return which will be offset against your 2020 federal income taxes.

While tax returns are usually granted after you file your taxes, the government has brought forward the credit to curb the impact COVID-19 has inflicted on American businesses and incomes. These stimulus checks of up to $1,200 may help those who have lost their job or are struggling financially in the face of lockdowns.

As the initial wave stimulus checks roll out, the conversations about a second round have emerged. Here’s what we know about it, plus answers to all the other questions you might have about the IRA’s coronavirus payments.

Stimulus check eligibility: Do you qualify?

Stimulus check eligibility depends on how much you earn on the books each year. If you are a U.S. taxpayer that earned less than $75,000 a year according to your most recent tax return, you qualify for the full $1,200 payment.

Married couples who file joint tax returns will receive a $2,400 payment if they have a total income of $150,000 or less. Individuals who earn over $99,000 or childless couples earning $198,000 won’t receive any payment, while those who earn somewhere in between will receive prorated amounts. This online calculator will tell you how much you can expect.

Also, people on Social Security support don’t need to apply for the payment.

Keep in mind that you must file your taxes to quality for the stimulus check. The IRS has extended the usual April 15 deadline to July 15, but the sooner the government has your 2018-2019 tax information the sooner you can get your payment.

Stimulus check status: Where’s your payment?

If you’ve filed your taxes, the IRS has your bank account information on file and may have electronically deposited your check on April 13. Alternatively, physical checks were mailed out on April 24.

But that doesn’t everyone who is eligible has received theirs yet. According to The Washington Post , some checks may not arrive until September. The government is still processing tax returns, so you check might not have been one of the 88 million the Treasury Department says has been sent out so far.

You can check the status of your stimulus check using a neat tool the IRS developed. When you fill out a short form on the IRS Get My Payment app, you should be able to view the status of your stimulus check if you're due to get one.

Here’s how it works: Go to the IRS Get My Payment app website . Click 'Get My Payment' to enter the portal. Click 'OK' on the authorized use page after you've reviewed the terms. Fill out your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Tax ID (ITIN), your date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY), your street address and your ZIP code. Click 'Continue.'

Stimulus check direct deposit: How to set it up

By setting up direct deposit for your stimulus check you’ll get your check much faster than if you wait for it to come via snail mail. In fact, a House Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal said that "paper checks will be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, which could take up to 20 weeks."

There’s no need to wait around for your stipend, especially if you need it for essentials. It’s simple to set up direct deposit and have your payment appear in your bank account automatically.

Here’s how it works: Go to the IRS Get My Payment app website. Click Get My Payment. Click OK. Enter your Social Security Number (SSN), date of birth (you can manually write it in, in the MM/DD/YYYY format), street address and ZIP/postal code. Then click Continue.

Click Enter Bank Information. Fill out your 2018 or 2019 tax return information, with your Adjusted Gross Income. Enter your banking information for the deposit. Your routing number is the 9-digit string in the bottom left corner of your checks. The bank account number is to the right of the routing number.

Stimulus check second round: What we know

Will there be a second round of stimulus check payments? It’s not greedy to ask. $1,200 might not cover the expenses for people who have lost their jobs or have faced additional financial obstacles in the past week.

Financial technology firm SimplyWise found that 63% of Americans will require a second stimulus check within the next three months to pay bills. Congress is working on a follow up to its first relief bill that should be completed by May 4. With this information, the House could push to enact a second round of stimulus checks, or even a monthly payment system

“We could very well do a second round of direct payments,” President Donald Trump said while answering press questions earlier this month. “It is absolutely under serious consideration.”

Stimulus check scams and warnings

For any additional stimulus check inquiries or concerns, you should visit the dedicated IRS website . The IRS will not email or text you updated about your payment, so if you received any correspondence recently in regard to stimulus checks, it’s likely a scam. Use precaution when vetting suspicious messages, and be careful not to click on any links.

Check out our guide to COVID-19 scams for more tips to keep yourself (and your money) safe during these times.