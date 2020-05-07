Stimulus check 2020: Round 2, eligibility, schedule and direct deposit

Stimulus check payments from the IRS are the government's answer to helping those who struggling with finances amid the coronavirus pandemic. The checks have already reached millions of people around the country, but you could still be wondering where yours is, whether you qualify, or if a second round is on the way.

Once the government approved $2 trillion for a relief package to support the economic setbacks of the coronavirus, the IRS devised a system for sending stimulus check payments to eligible taxpayers.

Except it hasn't been clear when everyone will receive theirs, even if they're eligible.

You might have heard the payment called a “recovery rebate,” instead of a stimulus check. That’s because it’s technically a tax credit that’s set to appear on the tax return you'll file for the 2020-2021 tax year.

While tax returns are usually granted after you file your taxes, the government has brought forward the credit to curb the impact COVID-19 has inflicted on American businesses and incomes. These stimulus checks of up to $1,200 may help those who have lost their job or are struggling financially in the face of lockdowns.

As the initial wave stimulus checks roll out, the conversations about a second round have emerged. Here’s what we know about it, plus answers to all the other questions you might have about the IRA’s coronavirus payments.

Stimulus check eligibility: Do you qualify?

Stimulus check eligibility depends on how much you earn on the books each year. If you are a U.S. taxpayer that earned less than $75,000 a year according to your most recent tax return, you qualify for the full $1,200 payment.

Married couples who file joint tax returns will receive a $2,400 payment if they have a total income of $150,000 or less. Individuals who earn over $99,000 or childless couples earning $198,000 won’t receive any payment, while those who earn somewhere in between will receive prorated amounts. This online calculator will tell you how much you can expect.

Note that people on Social Security support don’t need to apply for the payment. Unfortunately, in the rush to get out stimulus checks as quickly as possible, some have been sent to people who have died, according to CNN. And the IRS says those payments need to be returned.

Keep in mind that you must file your taxes to quality for the stimulus check. The IRS has extended the usual April 15 deadline to July 15, but the sooner the government has your 2018-2019 tax information the sooner you can get your payment.

Stimulus check schedule: When you should get yours

The IRS started mailing out stimulus checks the week of April 13, sending paper payments to over 5 million eligible taxpayers. It completed the payments of millions more who had set up direct deposit.

Paper stimulus checks will continue to be sent out every week, at the rate of about 5 million per week. The "schedule" depends on your income, meaning how much you make according to your recent tax return will control when your check is sent.

The IRS is sending out the $1,200 paper checks for those with the lowest incomes first, and predicts it will take up to 20 weeks to fulfill all the payments.

If you need your stimulus check sooner, you can still set up direct deposit.

Stimulus check direct deposit: How to set it up

By setting up direct deposit for your stimulus check you’ll get your check much faster than if you wait for it to come via snail mail. In fact, a House Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal said that "paper checks will be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, which could take up to 20 weeks."

There’s no need to wait around for your stipend, especially if you need it for essentials. It’s simple to set up direct deposit and have your payment appear in your bank account automatically.

Here’s how it works: Go to the IRS Get My Payment app website. Click Get My Payment. Click OK. Enter your Social Security Number (SSN), date of birth (you can manually write it in, in the MM/DD/YYYY format), street address and ZIP/postal code. Then click Continue.

Click Enter Bank Information. Fill out your 2018 or 2019 tax return information, with your Adjusted Gross Income. Enter your banking information for the deposit. Your routing number is the 9-digit string in the bottom left corner of your checks. The bank account number is to the right of the routing number.

Stimulus check status: Where’s your payment?

If you’ve filed your taxes, the IRS has your bank account information on file and may have electronically deposited your check on April 13. Alternatively, physical checks were mailed out on April 24.

But that doesn’t everyone who is eligible has received theirs yet. According to The Washington Post , some checks may not arrive until September. The government is still processing tax returns, so your check might not have been one of the 88 million the Treasury Department says has been sent out so far.

You can check the status of your stimulus check using a neat tool the IRS developed. When you fill out a short form on the IRS Get My Payment app, you should be able to view the status of your stimulus check if you're due to get one.

Here’s how it works: Go to the IRS Get My Payment app website . Click 'Get My Payment' to enter the portal. Click 'OK' on the authorized use page after you've reviewed the terms. Fill out your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Tax ID (ITIN), your date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY), your street address and your ZIP code. Click 'Continue.'

Why haven't I gotten my stimulus check?

If you get a 'payment status not available' message when checking your stimulus check status, there could be multiple reasons for that. The easiest answer is that you might make too much money to qualify.

As reported by CNN, another reason for receiving the payment status not available message is that the IRS could still be processing your 2019 tax return. The agency might also be processing the non-filer form that you submitted online. Also keep in mind that the IRS simply hasn't uploaded your data to the tool yet.

Unfortunately, those who see a "Payment status not available" message are not able to input bank account information.

Stimulus check round 2: Is a second wave coming?

Will there be a second round of stimulus check payments? It’s not greedy to ask. $1,200 might not cover the expenses for people who have lost their jobs or have faced additional financial obstacles in the past week.

Financial technology firm SimplyWise found that 63% of Americans will require a second stimulus check within the next three months to pay bills. Congress is working on a follow up to its first relief bill that should be completed by May 4. With this information, the House could push to enact a second round of stimulus checks, or even a monthly payment system.

“We could very well do a second round of direct payments,” President Donald Trump said while answering press questions earlier this month. “It is absolutely under serious consideration.”

However, even if a second round does happen, it may take a while to come. Newsweek reports that the GOP is reluctant to spend more money given the current national debt, and may want to wait "until they study closer how the aid they've given so far has impacted people."

Still, Newsweek also notes that Congressional Democrats are working towards additional legislation that could ease the financial burden faced by many — particularly essential workers. For example, a proposed Heroes Fund would allow for payments of up to $25,00 for "essential workers such as truck drivers, grocery store clerks, and health care workers."

So what about a monthly stimulus check? A report in Forbes says that a bill to provide monthly payments of $2,000 to Americans within a certain age and income bracket is "gaining steam" with some congressional supporters. The bill was put forth by Rep. Time Ryan (D-Ohio) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif).

Stimulus check scams and warnings

For any additional stimulus check inquiries or concerns, you should visit the dedicated IRS website . The IRS will not email or text you updated about your payment, so if you received any correspondence recently in regard to stimulus checks, it’s likely a scam. Use precaution when vetting suspicious messages, and be careful not to click on any links.

Check out our guide to COVID-19 scams for more tips to keep yourself (and your money) safe during these times.