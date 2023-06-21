State of Origin Game 2 live stream: How to watch QLD vs NSW free

State of Origin Game 2 is available to watch live for free on 9Now in Australia. Rugby league fans in the UK can watch all the action via Sky Sports, while US viewers can stream the game via the Watch NRL serivce. Full details on how to watch Queensland vs New South Wales wherever you are can be found just below.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch State of Origin Game 2 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

State of Origin Game 2: NSW vs QLD TV schedule Date: Wednesday (June 21)

Time: 11.05 a.m. BST / 8.05 p.m. ACT / 6.05 a.m. EST / 3.05 a.m. PST

► Australia — 9Now (FREE)

► U.S. — Watch NRL

► U.K. — Sky / Now

► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The NSW Blues have 80 minutes to keep the 2023 State of Origin series alive, and they’re going to have to do it the hard way – with 50,000 Brisbanites hurling unspeakables down at them. With the opener having been held on neutral ground, Game 2 at Suncorp Stadium is where State of Origin really gets going.

The QLD Maroons have won eight of the past 10 games at Suncorp, but the two they lost were absolute pastings. Brad Fittler has included 11 of the players who featured in the Blues’ 26-0 riot at the Cauldron two years ago in his squad for Game 2, and they’ll need to draw upon all of that experience if they’re to even this contest up.

Not only has Latrell Mitchell’s calf injury kept him sidelined, but the New South Wales star has now been joined in the physio room by two more hugely influential figures, halfback Nathan Cleary and hooker Api Koroisau.

The Maroons have personnel issues of their own. Tom Gilbert, Jai Arrow and Selwyn Cobbo, who went over the whitewash twice in Game 1, are all out of action. And it could have been even worse for Billy Slater. Tom Flegler managed to escape a suspension for the high tackle on Tom Trbojevic that saw him sin-binned.

The way they dominated large periods of the opener, the Blues will be kicking themselves if they don’t send this to a decider. Here’s how to watch State of Origin Game 2 live stream no matter where you are.

Free State of Origin Game 2 live stream

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch all of the State of Origin matches for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the State of Origin live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

State of Origin live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free Stage of Origin Game 2 live stream from your home country, but what if you're travelling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch State of Origin Game 2 live streams in the UK

The 2023 State of Origin series is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 11.05 a.m. BST. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the rugby on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch State of Origin Game 2 live streams in Australia

The great news for rugby league fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every State of Origin match for FREE on Channel 9. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Going to be outside Oz during the State of Origin Game 2? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch State of Origin live streams in the US

If you live in the U.S. – or anywhere outside of Australia, New Zealand, UK or the Pacific Islands – where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service. Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from: Weekly: US$20 / £16 / €20 / AU$24 Monthly: US$39 / £29 / €39 / AU$44 Annual: US$182 / £143 / €171 / AU$229.

How to watch State of Origin live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing State of Origin Game 2 in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages. Kick-off for Game 2 is at 10.05 p.m. NZDT. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $399.99 for the whole year. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

