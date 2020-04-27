Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Disney Plus release date finally announced

We just found out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus. And that date should not surprise anyone familiar with Star Wars and its fans.

Before we get to that, let's just say as a reminder: The Rise of Skywalker is going to stream exclusively on Disney Plus, and will not come to Netflix. But here's the full details:

Yes, in news that surprises absolutely nobody, Disney just broke news (via an email sent to the press) that Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus on May 4. Yes, the day commonly referred to as Star Wars Day is fittingly the date for the arrival of the final Skywalker Saga chapter.

Episode 9 is one link in the Star Wars Day Disney Plus lineup, which also includes the first episode of the eight-part documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

This is a little under the typical 6-month window that other Disney movies saw between their theatrical and Disney Plus launches, seen with Aladdin and The Lion King's remakes. But, it's a special case because Star Wars Day, and what other day would make sense.

The Rise of Skywalker hit digital streaming and Blu-ray on March 17 and 31, respectively. For more, check out our guide to watching the Star Wars movies in order.

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Theatrical release: December 18, 2015

Blu-ray: Apr 05, 2016

Gap: Less than 4 months

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Theatrical release: December 16, 2016

Blu-ray: Apr 04, 2017

Gap: Less than 4 months

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Theatrical release: December 15, 2017

Blu-ray: Mar 27, 2018

Gap: Less than 4 months

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Theatrical Release: May 10, 2018

Blu-ray: Sep 25, 2018

Gap: Less than 4 months

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Theatrical Release: December 20, 2019

Blu-ray: March 31, 2020

Gap: Less than 4 months