Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer teases rematch with Darth Vader

Disney Plus has dropped the full-length Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, its own way of saying "Happy Star Wars Day and May the Fourth be with you!" And the clip teases the moment that many have looked forward to: as Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) will finally face off again with his former protege, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — now wearing the iconic black suit of Darth Vader.

The Disney Plus series, which premieres with two episodes on May 27, is set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, when Anakin turned to the Dark Side and helped Emperor Palpatine wipe out almost all of the Jedi. Obi-Wan escaped after defeating his apprentice, then fled with one of Anakin and Padme's twins, Luke, while Leia was given to Bail Organa.

In the trailer, the Empire is still hunting down Jedi, with Obi-Wan one of their main targets. He's being tracked by the Force-sensitive dark agents known as inquisitors, led by the ruthless Reva (Moses Ingram).

"You can't run, Obi-Wan," Reva shouts. "You can't escape him!"

Him, of course, is Darth Vader. And he makes a brief, tantalizing appearance at the end of the trailer. We see the finishing touches being applied to Vader's armor, and the front chest-plate panel lighting up, and we hear the deep breaths. Obi-Wan then looks up, apparently ready for the fight.

The trailer also teases the friction that exists between Obi-Wan and Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton), uncle to young Luke Skywalker. Owen wants the Jedi knight to leave the family alone, but Obi-Wan insists that Luke must be trained when the time comes.

"Like you trained his father?" Owen asks. Ouch. Didn't know Uncle Owen could be so brutal. And apparently, he can fight, as he is seen fending off some thugs who are likely looking for Obi-Wan.

Obi-Wan Kenobi looks like it could be the old Star Wars' only hope. This trailer and the teaser certainly look exciting enough to rethink cancelling Disney Plus. Oh, and speaking of Disney Plus, we've got everything you need to know about that Moon Knight post-credits scene and what it means for the characters going forward.

Obi-Wan also stars Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars, Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine and Rory Ross.

Disney Plus will release two of the six episodes on May 27 — nearly 40 years to the the day A New Hope debuted in theaters and nearly 17 years to the day of Revenge of the Sith's arrival.

