How to watch 'Andor' season 2 online — stream the latest Star Wars show
Cassian Andor's back in action
Over two years after the show's debut, "Andor" season 2 is whisking us back to the famous galaxy far, far away. Starting today, you can watch "Andor" season 2 on Disney Plus around the world
"Andor" season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday, April 22.
►Time: 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT./ 2 a.m. BST (Wed) / 11 a.m. AEST (Wed)
►New episodes: Tuesdays in North America
• Global stream — Disney+
Back in 2022, the acclaimed Star Wars series revealed how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) embarked on his path as a rebel.
After "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte" and the recent "Skeleton Crew" adventures, we're finally returning to this pivotal period in the franchise, and if it's as gripping as our first chapter ... this is about to be some must-see TV.
Across four weeks and in just 12 episodes, "Andor" season 2 will cover the four years leading up to the discovery of the Death Star and the events of "Rogue One." It will see Cassian go from soldier to leader to Rebel Alliance hero.
Ready to follow along? This article explains everything you need to know about how to watch "Andor" season 2 online, including info on release dates, the trailer, and more.
How to watch 'Andor' season 2 on Disney Plus
'Andor' season 2 release date on Disney Plus
"Andor" season 2 debuts on Disney Plus on Tuesday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.
The series is following a somewhat unorthodox release schedule, dropping weekly in three-episode batches through May 13 at the same time.
Disney Plus prices start at $9.99/month in the US, or you can pay $15.99/month to go ad-free.
If you're in the UK, a Disney Plus subscription starts at £4.99/month, while in Australia the service starts at AU$13.99/month.
A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to tons of classics from the Disney vault, ranging from "Frozen" and "Moana" to "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin" and "The Lion King". Plus, you get great entertainment from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much, much more.
In the U.S., Disney Plus starts from $10.99/month, but if you're looking to maximize your streaming value, you're better off with a Disney Plus Bundle. For example, you can get Disney Plus and Hulu from only $10.99/month(with ads). Or for just six bucks more, you can add all the amazing entertainment from Max, too.
Meanwhile, Disney Plus starts at £4.99/month in the UK and AU$15.99/month in Australia.
How to watch 'Andor' season 2 on Disney Plus worldwide
Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.
Pricing in other English-speaking countries is as follows:
- U.K. – from £4.99/month
- Canada – from CA$7.99/month
- Australia – AU$13.99/month
- New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month
"Andor" season 2 starts streaming on Disney Plus in the U.K. from Wednesday, April 23.
You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Andor" and everything else on the streaming platform.
'Andor' season 2 episode schedule
"Andor" season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday, April 22. New episodes are available in three-episode batches, airing weekly on Tuesdays through May 13.
Here's the episode schedule in full:
- "Andor" season 2 episode 1 - April 22
- "Andor" season 2 episode 2 - April 22
- "Andor" season 2 episode 3 - April 22
- "Andor" season 2 episode 4 - April 29
- "Andor" season 2 episode 5 - April 29
- "Andor" season 2 episode 6 - April 29
- "Andor" season 2 episode 7 - May 6
- "Andor" season 2 episode 8 - May 6
- "Andor" season 2 episode 9 - May 6
- "Andor" season 2 episode 10 - May 13
- "Andor" season 2 episode 11 - May 13
- "Andor" season 2 episode 12 - May 13 (series finale)
'Andor' season 2 official trailer
'Andor' season 2 cast
- Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
- Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen
- Genevieve O'Reilly as Senator Mon Mothma
- Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael
- Denise Gough as Dedra Meero
- Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic
- Kyle Soller as Syril Karn
- Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha
- Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz
- Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera
- Alan Tudyk as K-2SO
- Muhanna Bhaier as Wilmon Paak
- Joplin Sibtain as Brasso
- Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn
