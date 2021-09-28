Squid Game season 2: Everything we know so far

Fans of Netflix's latest viral hit series want to know if Squid Game season 2 is happening. The Korean drama has become a worldwide sensation, topping the U.S. Netflix Top 10 list for a week. Season 2 would seem to be a no-brainer, though comments by writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk indicate it's not a sure thing.

Squid Game is part Hunger Games, part Battle Royale. It revolves around a mysterious survival competition, which invites 456 adults who have all struggled financially in life to play. They engage in traditional children's games — such as tug of war and red light/green light — but with deadly twists, in the hope of winning about $38.5 million. There's a lot of violence and blood; this is not a show for the faint of heart or stomach.

The nine-episode first season premiered September 17 on Netflix and entered the Top 10 list two days later at No. 8. By its fourth day, on Sept. 21, the show had attained No. 1.

Here's everything we know so far about Squid Game season 2.

Warning: Spoilers for the entirety of season 1 follow.

Netflix has not ordered Squid Game season 2 yet. Generally, the streamer doesn't announce renewals until, at earliest, a month after the previous season's release.

The bigger roadblock to Squid Game season 2 is that writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has expressed hesitation about going forward with the show.

The process of making Squid Game season 1 was a long, arduous, and stressful process, he told Variety. He first began developing the idea as a feature film back in 2008.

Despite the success of the show now, Hwang said, "I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Squid Game season 2 cast

If the show does come back, Squid Game season 2 is certain to have almost an entirely new cast since almost all of the game's players died.

The known exception is Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a divorced dad and gambling addict who joins the game to settle his debts. He ends up winning.

Another possible returning character could be Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), a police officer who sneaks into the game to find his missing brother. The last we saw of Jun-ho, he had been shot and fell off a cliff into the ocean. However, his body was never seen and it's possible he survived.

If he did, it would create some juicy fodder for season 2, since his brother turned out to be The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who helps run the game.

Squid Game season 2 story: What could it be about?

First, let's talk about the ending of Squid Game season 1. In the sixth and final game, the titular Squid Game, Gi-hun faced off against his childhood frenemy Sang-woo. When Gi-hun refused to go on, Sang-woo stabbed himself and asked him to use the prize money to help his mother.

But a year later, Gi-hun hasn't touched the money at all. He receives a gold game invitation and discovers that Player 001 is Oh Il-nam, a rich VIP. The dying Il-nam puts Gi-hun to the test one last time, which snaps him out of his depression.

Gi-hun fulfills the promises he made to Sang-woo and others, then heads to the airport to reunite with his estranged daughter. There, he spots the Salesman (Gong Yoo), who recruited him for the game. He calls the number on the recruiting card, but the game makers tell him to forget about what happened. Instead of getting on the plane, Gi-hun strides away, presumably to put an end to the game for good.

If Squid Game season 2 happens, the story would likely follow Gi-hun's quest to end the game. He could be aided by policeman Jun-ho, if he is still alive. No doubt he has a score to settle with his brother, Front Man.