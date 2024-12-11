Does 'Squid Game' season 2 live up to the first? Here are early reactions from critics

Netflix's "Squid Game" is already well-versed in shaking up Hollywood. With over 2.2 billion hours viewed as of 2024, the dystopian drama is the most-watched Netflix series of all time, and both lead actor Lee Jung-jae and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made history as the first Asian winners in their categories at this year's Emmys.

And that awards love is continuing in surprising ways —"Squid Game" season 2 hasn't even premiered yet on the streamer (the new episodes drop on Thursday, Dec. 26) and it's already been nominated for a Golden Globe award.

On Monday, the South Korean sensation was announced as one of this year's nominees for Best Drama series at the Golden Globes, alongside Peacock’s "The Day of the Jackal," Netflix’s "The Diplomat" Prime Video’s "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," FX/Hulu’s "Shogun" and Apple TV Plus’ "Slow Horses." (Hwang and Co. seemingly submitted the new episodes to the awards body before the Nov. 4, 2024 cut-off date.)

And though the public hasn't yet seen the seven episodes that will make up the second season, early critics' response seems to suggest that awards recognition is deserved.

'Squid Game' season 2 early reactions

Critic Ashley Wurst wrote that season 2 is "a brilliant return for Netflix's most popular show," calling the new cast "magnificent" (actors include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun, among others) and especially praising star Lee Jung-Jae, who puts in "another masterful performance." Wurst proclaimed that the "many amazing action sequences" were "well worth the wait. Get hyped!"

Rama Tampubolon of Rama's Screen found the second season to be "a lot crazier than the first one," calling out a "'The Deer Hunter' moment" that left him squeamish." He said that the second season is more "retribution-based & action-packed" than its predecessor, but "Lee Jung-jae once again delivered a ferocious performance."

And Aayush Sharma of Game Rant called "Squid Game" season 2 a "masterstroke in escalating the stakes while delving deeper into the human psyche." Dubbing it "bigger and better" than the first season, Sharma added that "the plot seamlessly intertwines high-octane action sequences with psychological mind games."

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When the public finally does get those new episodes on Dec. 26, they can expect even more intriguing games this time around, as well as an exciting set-up for the show's grand finale. For a refresher, the official synopsis for the second season reads: "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Seong Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all new information surrounding "Squid Game" season 2, including fresh plot points, character details, behind-the-scenes info, and any insights and intel from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for the series' much-anticipated second season below: