I’m rewatching 'Squid Game' on Netflix ahead of season 2 — and there’s one big thing I’ve noticed

I loved “Squid Game” when it premiered on Netflix in September 2021. Like really loved it. Heck, I enjoyed the nine-part survival thriller show so much that I purchased a “Squid Game” T-shirt at my local nerd culture retailer, and I never buy apparel related to TV shows. But despite adoring the series so much, until last week I’d only watched it through a single time.

With “Squid Game” season 2 just around the corner (and sure to be one of the best Christmas presents I receive this year) I decided now was the time to finally dip back into the dark world of pink jumpsuits and schoolyard games with a deadly twist. Unsurprisingly, the Netflix original hooked me a second time, and within just a matter of days, I’ve almost polished off the complete season. While my high enjoyment levels were expected, there's one aspect I didn’t expect to enjoy this much: the characters.

The first time I watched “Squid Game” my focus was primarily on the games themselves and the numerous dramatic twists in the story, but on this second watch, it’s been the main characters that have impressed me most, and it’s this aspect that really makes “Squid Game” a Netflix show that has, and I’m confident will continue to, stand the test of time.

The characters really shine in ‘Squid Game’

(Image credit: Youngkyu Park)

After the memorable opening of the first episode of “Squid Game," in which the 456 constants play a murderous game of Red Light Green Light, the series transitions into a second episode that features exactly zero games and takes place away from the sinister compound where the show is set.

To be honest, this episode, entitled “Hell”, somewhat failed to capture my interest the first time around. I was guilty of being eager to see what twisted game would be served up next and wanted to get back to the “good stuff." However, on rewatch, I now view this episode as a real favorite and think it’s arguably the most important chapter in the entire season.

Seeing core characters like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), Ali Abdul (Anupam Tripathi) and Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) back in the real world and slowly start to accept that playing a series of deadly children’s games represents a better future than dealing with their past mistakes is deeply fascinating (and more than a little harrowing). The gas station conversation between Seong Gi-hun and Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) is surprisingly moving, even if I already know the final twist.

(Image credit: YOUNGKYU PARK)

Moving through the rest of the series, it’s this strong character work done in the early stages, and especially in episode 2, that really makes “Squid Game” so compelling until the very end. This show isn’t just about thrilling contests between the constants, but a battle for survival in which we know at least some of the characters we’ve come to genuinely care about won’t win.

Obviously, even on my first watch, I found the characters highly compelling and easy to root for, but on this second watch, with the novelty of “what game comes next?” being removed, I feel I’m getting an even richer watching experience, as my attention is focused beyond the games.

I need ‘Squid Game’ season 2 right now

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Most of all, rewatching “Squid Game” has got me very excited for the show’s return in just a matter of weeks (“Squid Game” season 2 arrives on Netflix on December 26). While I was definitely in the camp that felt the show didn’t need a follow-up, as the first season served as a great, (mostly) self-contained, limited series, I can’t deny that my hype levels are now spiking.

Seong Gi-hun’s return to the games is the logical approach for a second season, but I’m very curious to see how he plans to end the schemes of The Front Man for good. Plus, the fate of Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) is still a mystery. The first proper trailer for “Squid Game” season 2 has only further increased my anticipation, and I can’t wait to meet the new cast of characters who will be competing in the warped game this time around.

Netflix is looking to end 2024 with a bang thanks to “Squid Game” season 2, but there’s plenty more being added to the streaming service this month. Check out our full roundup of everything new to Netflix in December 2024 for plenty of great TV shows and movies to watch over the festive season.