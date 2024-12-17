'Squid Game' creator reveals which Marvel character would win the whole competition

Netflix's "Squid Game" is not for the faint-hearted. The deadly challenges are built to take out players in increasingly violent and frequently gory ways, so it's a bit of a shock that reigning champion Player 456, aka Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) is choosing to return to the dangerous competition for "Squid Game" season 2 alongside a host of new competitors.

And ahead of the new episodes, which will drop on the streamer on Thursday, Dec. 26, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk surmised whether any of the famous characters from the Marvel movies would be able to make like Gi-hun and survive the games.

At Netflix’s season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 12, the hit show’s director revealed to People that he believed Tony Stark — the billionaire superhero played by Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel's Infinity Saga — would do well in the lethal competition.

“Iron Man — without the suit,” Hwang told the outlet, referring to the iconic and gadget-heavy armor that Stark wears throughout the Marvel movies.

Tony Stark's smarts would definitely be a boost in the high-stakes competition, which pits players against each other to survive deadly versions of classic children's games like Red Light, Green Light and tug of war. For the South Korean series' second season, Hwang expanded the variety of games, some of which he couldn't fit into the already jam-packed first season.

"There were some [games] left over from the list of games that I had thought of for season 1," he told People. "So at least for season 2, it wasn't as hard to come up with the new games."

As for which of the show's signature games he himself would excel in, Hwang shared that the famous honeycomb challenge — in which contestants are tasked with using a needle to carve a shape out of a piece of dalgona without cracking the honeycomb candy — would be his choice. Do you agree?

Alas, we won't be seeing Tony Stark or Hwang himself onscreen when "Squid Game" season 2 hits Netflix on Dec. 26, but there will no doubt be plenty of action for Gi-hun and the rest of the players to contend with this time around.

The official synopsis for the second season reads: "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Seong Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all new information surrounding "Squid Game" season 2, including fresh plot points, character details, behind-the-scenes info, and any insights and intel from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for the Netflix show's much-anticipated second season below: