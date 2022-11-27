Spain vs Germany live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Spain vs Germany live stream, date, time, channels The Spain vs Germany live stream takes place today (Sunday, Nov. 27).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 25)

Two recent world champions will meet in one of the most anticipated games of the World Cup to date. Spain and Germany are European heavyweights but have experienced contrasting starts to the 2022 tournament. Spain thrashed Costa Rica scoring seven goals unreplied, whereas Germany suffered a shock defeat to Japan.

Current form would suggest Spain are the favorites, but Germany needs to take something from this match to avoid an embarrassing early World Cup exit. The Spain vs Germany live stream is one not to be missed, and the good news is it’s being broadcast in both the U.S. and U.K. But we’ll also show you how to watch the game online from anywhere in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Spain vs Germany live stream.

How to watch Spain vs Germany anywhere

The Spain vs Germany live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Spain vs Germany live streams by country

How to watch the Spain vs Germany live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Spain vs Germany live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match.

How to watch the Spain vs Germany live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Spain vs Germany live stream on TSN, the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

How to watch the Spain vs Germany live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Spain vs Germany live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the Spain vs Germany live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Spain vs Germany live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand.

How to watch the Spain vs Germany live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Spain vs Germany live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Spain vs Germany preview

Spain enjoyed the biggest win of the World Cup so far when they dismantled a poor Costa Rica side in their opening game of Group E. Perhaps most impressively, Spain’s seven goals came from six different scorers displaying the sheer quality that runs through this team. The result was La Roja’s biggest-ever win at a World Cup. While it’s unlikely Spain will dominate Germany in quite such a convincing fashion as they did Costa Rica, right now Luis Enrique’s men are one of the clear favorites for World Cup glory and will look to send out a statement to their rivals here.

A high-flying Spain is likely one of the last sides that a bruised Germany would want to face right now. Once a force in international soccer, Germany’s recent tournament track record has been poor with a group stage exit at World Cup 2018 and an underwhelming round of 16 defeat to England at Euro 2020. That streak continued with an unexpected defeat to Japan in their first group-stage game in Qatar. Germany don’t have time to lick their wounds, they need to bounce back quickly if they want to avoid consecutive World Cup group stage exits. Will the pressure be too much for Hansi Flick’s men or will the famously ruthless Germans remind the footballing world of their undeniable quality?

The Spain vs Germany live stream is arguably the most tantalizing fixture of the World Cup 2022 to date, and it’s sure to be match that will enthral soccer fans across the globe. Make sure you don’t miss this one, it’s sure to be a thrilling encounter.

Spain vs Germany team news

Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score Spain’s final goal against Costa Rica, and will be pushing to start here. Of course, the question of who would make way is a hard one to answer. Ferran Torres and Marco Asensio seem unlikely to be dropped. After such a remarkable 7-0 win it’s unlikely that we’ll see many changes from Luis Enrique.

Germany could look to freshen things up after their hugely disappointing defeat to Japan. Leroy Sane missed that game through injury but could be fit to play at least some part against Spain. Persistent questions surround the continued selection of Chelsea's Kai Havertz, could his place in the starting XI be under threat?

World Cup 2022 Group G table

Group G standings as of 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 27.