South Korea vs Portugal live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

South Korea vs Portugal live stream, date, time, channels The South Korea vs Portugal live stream takes place today (Friday, Dec. 2).

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 p.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 3)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

South Korea need results elsewhere to go their way, but first, they have to do something no side has managed this tournament — beat a Portugal side on a mission to crown Ronaldo’s career. The South Korea vs Portugal live stream should be a fitting finale to Group H.

After back-to-back wins, Portugal are definitely through to the last 16, but they haven’t guaranteed top spot. A swing in goal difference from Ghana could relegate Os Navegadores to second and hand them a tougher last-16 draw. All three other teams could still qualify from Group H with South Korea needing a win and a draw or a narrow Uruguay victory in the other game.

The South Korea vs Portugal live stream is a match you won't want to miss.

How to watch South Korea vs Portugal anywhere

The South Korea vs Portugal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

South Korea vs Portugal live streams by country

How to watch the South Korea vs Portugal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the South Korea vs Portugal live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the South Korea vs Portugal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the South Korea vs Portugal live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

How to watch the South Korea vs Portugal live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the South Korea vs Portugal live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC 2, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the South Korea vs Portugal live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the South Korea vs Portugal live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

How to watch the South Korea vs Portugal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the South Korea vs Portugal live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

South Korea vs Portugal preview

All of the talk about South Korea building up to Qatar was around Tottenham forward (and Premier League Golden Boot winner) Son Heung-min and his struggle for fitness after an eye injury. He has been playing in a face protector but some fans might not recognize the man behind the mask with his recent performances. Despite plenty of effort, the captain has yet to show his true ability and will be desperate to score in this fixture, should he do so he would become his country’s joint third-highest goalscorer and its top scorer at World Cups. After one of the most exciting games of the tournament, it was a different forward, Cho Gue-sung who grabbed a brace in the 3-2 defeat to Ghana. Manager Paulo Bento will have no qualms about inflicting defeat on his home country if it takes his Taegeuk Warriors team through.

No side yet has won all three group games and Fernando Santos’ side could lay down a marker to the rest of the world with victory in this final fixture. Portugal have looked dangerous going forward so far with an impressive array of attacking players including Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafa Leao, and of course Cristiano Ronaldo. Having left Manchester United a week ago, Ronaldo will be keen to show potential suitors he is still capable of performing at the top level. South Korea may take some encouragement from Portugal’s defense, with 39-year-old Pepe drafted into the starting eleven last time out after Danilo Pereira’s injury. He may have plenty of experience and is widely considered among the best ever, but time catches up to us all and he is no longer the player he once was.

With both teams having something at stake, and the possibility for any of the group to qualify, this should be an exciting game that could change in an instant, making the South Korea vs Portugal live stream one to watch.

South Korea vs Portugal team news

South Korea currently have no selection problems heading into this game. Captain Heung-min Son has been playing with a face protector on and will start once again. Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is one of his country’s most important players and will need to be at his best in this fixture.

For Portugal, with the team needing only a point this may be a chance for Fernando Santos to implement some rotation. Danilo Pereira will miss this game after breaking three ribs in training while young fullback Nuno Mendes was visibly upset after his tournament was ended with a muscle tear against Uruguay. Winger Otavio is unlikely to be risked after missing the previous game through injury.

World Cup 2022 Group H table

Group H standings as of 6 a.m. ET on Friday, December 2.