Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best noise cancelling headphones — and they're just $298 for Prime Day

If all the talk of Prime Day deals is doing your head in, maybe you need some noise cancelling headphones to block out the chatter. In which case, you need to have a look at this deal we've found.

Amazon is currently selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones for $298, their lowest price to date. You can pick them up in your choice of black or silver, either by themselves, or you can pay the same but get a $25 Amazon gift card bundled in too, which takes the savings up to $76.99.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - was $349, now $298 with $25 gift card @ Amazon

Our favorite headphones of 2020 are basically a must-buy at this price. They offer class-leading sound, noise cancelling and great battery life, plus a stylish look in one of two colors.View Deal

As you'll see from our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, it sits at the top of our best headphones rankings, and with good reason. Primarily, its excellent audio that captures your tunes at its best, which when combined with highly effective active noise cancelling means you can enjoy music or podcasts unimpeded.

Sony has given its flagship headphones some clever controls, too. Aside from the power button and customizable function button, everything is controlled via swipes and taps on the touch-sensitive right earcup, which quickly becomes an intuitive way to play, pause and skip songs.

Don't worry about endurance. The WH-1000XM4 battery will last you 30 hours of listening with ANC enabled, and closer to 40 if you turn it off.

The Sony Connect app allows access to even more features when downloaded onto your device. Audio nerds can adjust the EQ to get the playback to just where they want it, choose what the custom button does when pressed and lets you keep the headphones up to date with Sony's regular firmware updates.

There's only one negative point in our review, and that's the quality of phone calls made on the onboard microphones. This is quite easy to forgive, particularly at this price.

Be sure to check out all of the best Prime Day deals for the biggest savings in every category.