The best headphones you can buy just hit their lowest price ever for Prime Day

Prime Day is starting to wind down, but one of the best deals of Amazon's huge shopping event is still going strong. If you've been in search of great noise-cancelling headphones, you won't want to miss this one.

Amazon is currently selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones for $298, their lowest price to date. You can pick them up in your choice of black or silver, either by themselves, or you can pay the same but get a $25 Amazon gift card bundled in too, which takes the savings up to $76.99.

As you'll see from our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, it sits at the top of our best headphones rankings, and with good reason. Primarily, its excellent audio that captures your tunes at its best, which when combined with highly effective active noise cancelling means you can enjoy music or podcasts unimpeded.

Sony has given its flagship headphones some clever controls, too. Aside from the power button and customizable function button, everything is controlled via swipes and taps on the touch-sensitive right earcup, which quickly becomes an intuitive way to play, pause and skip songs.

Don't worry about endurance. The WH-1000XM4 battery will last you 30 hours of listening with ANC enabled, and closer to 40 if you turn it off.

The Sony Connect app allows access to even more features when downloaded onto your device. Audio nerds can adjust the EQ to get the playback to just where they want it, choose what the custom button does when pressed and lets you keep the headphones up to date with Sony's regular firmware updates.

There's only one negative point in our review, and that's the quality of phone calls made on the onboard microphones. This is quite easy to forgive, particularly at this price.

Be sure to check out all of the best Prime Day deals for the biggest savings in every category.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals Reduced Price Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless... Best Buy $349.99 $298 View Reduced Price Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless... Best Buy $349.99 $298 View Reduced Price Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless... Best Buy $349.99 $298 View Reduced Price Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless... Amazon Prime $349.99 $298 View Show More Deals

Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon