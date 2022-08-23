Sony confirms PSVR 2 will be released in 2023

Sony has continued its trend of dropping news about the PSVR 2 out of the blue with a surprise social media post that confirms the PS5 virtual reality headset is set to launch in “early 2023.”

The official PlayStation Instagram account (opens in new tab) posted an image of the PSVR 2 with the caption “coming early 2023” on Sunday evening. Various regional PlayStation Twitter accounts also posted the same image and caption. Whether the PSVR 2 will have a single global release date or will be launched in two waves as with the PS5 console is currently unknown.

While not technically a delay — this social media post is the first time that Sony has ever officially confirmed a release window for the headset — there had been speculation that the PSVR 2 would launch this holiday season. We now know that isn’t the case, and the PS5 peripheral is now set to launch next year.

Exactly how early in 2023 Sony plans to release the headset is unclear, but we would guess that sometime within the first three months of the year is likely. Any later and the company would be really pushing the boundaries of what qualifies as “early 2023.” That is of course assuming the headset doesn't experience any production delays, which is far from an impossibility as the global chip shortage continues to impact manufacturing across industries.

There is also the possibility that the PSVR 2’s final release will be influenced by the development schedule of its launch titles. Obviously, the headset will need a compelling software lineup at launch in order to appeal to gamers. And to this end, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan previously confirmed plans for more than 20 games to be available at launch. Whether the hotly-anticipated title Horizon: Call of the Mountain will be among them hasn’t been confirmed.

The PSVR 2 may not be launching until 2023, but we already know a great deal about the virtual reality headset. We’ve seen the final design of the VR unit as well as its accompanying Sense Controllers, plus Sony released its full spec sheet earlier this year. It’s fair to say the PSVR 2 is looking like quite a beast.

The next-gen headset will pack a 110-degree field of view and 4K HDR displays with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 in each eye. The PSVR 2 also sports a range of ergonomic improvements over its predecessor as well as an overall lighter profile. No pricing details have been confirmed by Sony as of yet.