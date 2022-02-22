PSVR 2 design just confirmed — and a killer new feature

Sony has just confirmed the final design of the PSVR 2 via the PlayStation Blog. While the name was made official a few months ago, and we’d already seen the spec sheet, what the headset would actually look like had remained a mystery until now.

Unsurprisingly, Sony isn’t reinventing the wheel here. The PSVR 2 headset bares more than a passing resemblance to its predecessor. The design does take on a more rounded look in contrast to the first PSVR unit which was fairly rectangular in shape. Sony states this tweak is to match the look of the PSVR 2 Sense controllers, which also sport an orb-like appearance.

(Image credit: Sony)

The PSVR 2 design is also inspired by the look of the PS5 console. This is most apparent with the identical black/white color scheme. The PSVR 2 sense controllers have also been updated with a black/white motif. Sony states the goal was to create a headset that will “become an attractive part of your living room décor," we’ll let you be the judge of whether it has succeeded.

The blog post also touches on the ergonomics of the PSVR 2. The unit has been extensively tested on a variety of head sizes, and it will keep the adjustable headband of its predecessor. Other returning features include the adjustable scope to place the lens closer or further from your face and the stereo headphone jack port will also be again located on the rear of the headset.

Sony is also quick to highlight several new features of the PSVR 2 as well. A lens adjustment dial will allow users to match the lens distance between their eyes and the headset is slightly lighter than the first PSVR. The latter might sound like a small improvement but will make a big difference when it comes to multi-hour play sessions.

(Image credit: Sony)

The blog post also features comment from Yujin Morisawa, who led the PSVR 2 design team, who explained: “When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow.”

His efforts have resulted in a small gap above the lens that offers ventilation. This could be a game changing addition as it should, in theory, prevent the PSVR from fogging up during extended play sessions. Anybody who owns an original PSVR headset will tell you that needing to take the unit off for wipe down is a regular annoyance; kudos for Sony for thinking of the little things that will make the PSVR 2 more user friendly.

These new features come alongside the previously confirmed upgrades including 4K HDR visual fidelity, state-of-art graphical rendering, enhanced tracking, headset feedback inspired by the PS5’s DualSense controller and the single cord set up that will eliminate the cable spaghetti of the previous PSVR. Everything about this headset sounds next-gen so far.

Unfortunately, this latest PSVR 2 update doesn't include the information that gamers want most of all: the release date and price. It’s believed the headset will launch this year, although that’s technically unconfirmed. As for its price, based on the available information the PSVR 2 may cost as much as the PS5 console required to use it.