Smyths Toys may have PS5 restock tonight — here's what we know

PS5 restocks have definitely been more common in recent weeks, but nevertheless securing a console still requires lighting-fast fingers and a dose of good fortune. Therefore, knowing which retailer is expected to drop PS5 stock next can give you a serious advantage over the competition.

According to @PS5UKStock, one of the UK’s biggest PS5 stock tracking accounts, Smyths Toys looks to be the next retailer that will be dropping stock, and it could happen as early as tonight (March 31).

PS5: £449 @ Smyths Toy

Sony's next-generation PlayStation is a powerful console in a slick design. Offering the ability to play the latest games in the 4K at 60 fps, it's no wonder that buying one has been quite a challenge since launch. Smyths Toys is expected to have stock as early as tonight.

PS5 Digital Edition: £359 @ Smyths Toys

The PS5 Digital Edition is pretty much exactly what the name suggests, a PS5 console designed exclusively for digital games. That means the 4K Blu-ray drive has been nixed, but in return, you're saving £40. Is that a trade-off worth making? That's for you to decide.

Yesterday Smyths removed the purple banner from the PS5 listing page on its website. If you’re out of the PS5 restock loop, this banner informs customers that Smyths has allocated all its stock, it typically appears after a restock has concluded.

Good morning everyone! In case you missed it last night, Smyths dropped the purple banner which means a PS5 drop could happen!Keep your eyes on Smyths and join our Discord for live updates https://t.co/WBgsa8RA1y https://t.co/yuxb4cUp6yMarch 31, 2021 See more

Its removal is significant because whenever the retailer removes this banner it is usually followed by a stock drop in around 24 to 48 hours. As the banner was removed yesterday we’re on high alert for a drop in the coming days, potentially as soon as this evening.

The listing does currently contain a note which states “expected in stock: April 2021” so we may be waiting until at least Thursday for the retailer’s next stock drop. However, these restock estimates have been wildly inaccurate in the past so we don’t put much stock in this message and would still predict there’s a good chance stock will become available before April begins.

Of course, it’s important to remember that this is all speculation, and nothing has been officially confirmed by the retailer itself. It’s certainly informed speculation but until the toy superstore actually drops stock nothing should be considered guaranteed.

While we wait for Smyths' next drop, we’re tracking PS5 restocks at every major retailer in our where to buy a PS5 guide — make sure to check it regularly for the latest stock information the moment we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys can be one of the tricker retailers to secure a PS5 from during a restock. This is thanks in large part to the inability to pre-save payment information without first making a purchase.

If you want any hope of getting a console then you definitely need to set up an account beforehand and save your address details as a minimum, but if you want to go the extra mile we suggest making a small purchase before a PS5 restock and saving your purchase information afterward.

Doing this will allow you to speed through the checkout process while others are typing away and wasting valuable time. Another tip is to not even attempt to use the collection in store function, always opt for home delivery.

Smyths often restock in the evening as well, which is pretty handy for those either working or asleep during the early morning when places like Amazon typically drop stock. However, the retailer has been fairly erratic with the timing of its drops in the past so PS5 stock could feasibly drop at any moment (so definitely bookmark our PS5 stock tracking guide).

Stock is also dropped in waves, so you if log on a few minutes into a PS5 restock and the console is sold out don’t give up hope just yet — keep refreshing as more consoles may become available.

Frustratingly last month Smyths sneakily added a delivery cost to its PS5/Xbox Series X orders. The retailer now charges £7 for postage, which does seem a tad stingy when you’re already paying £449 for the console itself, however, it’s a price that most people will gladly pay if it secures them one of these in-demand machines.