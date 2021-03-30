PS5 will give Ratchet & Clank remake a huge performance boost — here's how

The 2016 Ratchet & Clank reboot is getting an update for PS5 in April that will see it run at 60 FPS on the next-gen console. The game is currently free for both PS4 and PS5 owners, so be sure to download it now in time for the update.

The news of the boost comes from Insomniac Games Twitter account which says that Ratchet & Clank "will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April!" The patch drops just a couple of months ahead of the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart this June. The title is the first PS5-exclusive instalment in the franchise, which was announced last year.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWKMarch 29, 2021 See more

Ratchet & Clank is free to download for everyone — not just players with a PS Plus membership — so if you haven't already downloaded it, you have until March 31 to do so. The offer is part of Sony’s Play at Home initiative, which sees popular titles available for free during the pandemic to help fend off cabin fever while everyone is stuck indoors.

When it comes to the free PS Plus games for March 2021, you have until April 6 to add them to your library. This month's selection includes Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint.

It's worth noting that the FF7 remake is getting a PS5 update this June alongside paid DLC. The free version of the game won't be eligible for the PS5 patch, and the DLC is PS5-only, so if you plan on playing the game and picking up the extra content, you'll need to buy a copy now or later down the line.

In the meantime, you can check out our roundup of best PS5 games for more on titles that take full advantage of the PS5's hardware.