Ted Lasso season 3 release may not be until Spring 2023 — here's why

Ted Lasso season 3, originally due this summer, was seen as Apple TV Plus' biggest release on the horizon. But some may have been OK with waiting, as Apple's strong spring and summer was bolstered by the likes of Severance, The Afterparty, Slow Horses and For All Mankind season 3. Still, we've been wondering where Ted Lasso season 3 is.

And now, it seems like we know the answer. A report from Matthew Belloni at Puck News (opens in new tab) has sketched out a series of delays — and pointed to a potential release date window for the new season (the last of the Ted Lasso arc).

Belloni noted that one TV exec he spoke to probably chuckled at the final line in Jason Sudeikis' Emmy award acceptance speech for Ted Lasso where he said "We'll see you for Season 3, at some point." The exec explained that nobody ever wants to hear 'at some point' when it comes to a due season.

All the Ted Lasso season 3 delays explained

After the writers room began work in September 2021, Sudeikis decided more time in the oven was needed — with rewrites necessary. But rewrites aren't normally as chaotic as these.

Belloni writes "But those rewrites took a while. Episode 1 didn’t begin filming until March, and then… stops and starts, script changes on the fly, days not made, character arcs shifted. A Sudeikis-led brainstorm led to an April location shoot in Amsterdam, where he once lived, that added weeks to the schedule."

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Then, they had to postpone filming at Stamford Bridge, where the Chelsea Football Club plays, after team owner Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch and politician, sold the team following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And that's before all the post-production work that the Ted Lasso team does to add fans into the stadium.

Outlook: Ted Lasso season 3's potential release window is far off

Apple can't be happy about all of the above, as original word from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) said they wanted a summer 2022 release that's long since not viable. Oh, and Belloni also notes that the Ted Lasso season 3 budget "has ballooned between 20 percent to 30 percent (and counting)," according to a source's estimates.

So, when is Ted Lasso season 3 coming? Well, production needs to finish first. Estimations say the series "will wrap before the end of the year, likely in November," with an air date likely for either "the winter or early spring." If it arrives in the winter? Well, that could be great timing, as the World Cup starts in November.

For now, I guess we have to believe that Ted Lasso season 3 won't be all the way in 2023. Especially when Apple TV Plus doesn't have a whole lot of big new shows coming soon to tide people over.