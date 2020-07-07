Save up to $300 on a new MacBook Pro at Amazon

Amazon is taking up to $300 off Apple's latest 2020 MacBook Pros — a rare discount for such great laptops.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,399. That's $100 off and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this year. If you need more storage, more power, or a bigger screen — Amazon has other equally impressive MacBook discounts.

13-inch MacBook Pro: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers a great Magic Keyboard, blazing performance, and long battery life. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $100 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD. View Deal

13-inch MacBook Pro: was $1,799 now $1,649 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $150 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Intel Core i5 processor. This deal extends to both the Silver and Space Gray colors, and you can save the same amount off the model with 1TB of storage that normally costs $1,999.View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,149 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off at Best Buy. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. Best Buy is also taking $200 off 16-inch units with more storage, better graphics and Intel's more powerful Core i9 chipset, for those who need more power.View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Amazon

The ultimate Mac laptop, this model comes with a Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. Although it's hit this price a few time in the past, it remains the biggest price drop ($300 off) we've seen for this specific configuration. View Deal

All told, that means you can nab a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,649, instead of the usual $1,799 price. Alternatively, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, complete with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and AMD 5300M graphics costs just $2,199 — $200 off the normal $2,399.

However, these deals also cover pricier models with increased storage, higher-performance CPUs and better discrete graphics, so be sure to check Amazon's slate of deals if you need a MacBook Pro with even more oomph.

We had a lot of positive things to say about the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch in our review. Apple's new scissor-based Magic Keyboard finally corrects the sins of the faulty butterfly switches of old, and the machine's long battery life, solid performance and vibrant display makes it ideal for work or play.

Likewise, if battery life and power are priorities for you, the MacBook Pro 16-inch offers a noticeable step up in both, while expanding the display real estate in kind.

All week, Tom's Guide will be sharing the best July sales as part of our Summer Savings event. Be sure to check back often for the best opportunities to save.