SanDisk announces 1TB Switch microSD card to celebrate the release of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

SanDisk is launching an officially-licensed 1TB microSD card for the Nintendo Switch to commemorate the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While the file size of the best Nintendo Switch games may not be as hefty as blockbuster titles on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the console’s meager 32GB of internal storage still doesn’t stretch very far. Even the 64GB offered by the Nintendo Switch OLED probably isn't enough for most users. That’s why we recommend installing a microSD card, and SanDisk’s range comes with a Nintendo seal of approval, which is great for your peace of mind.

This brand new 1TB microSD card is SanDisk’s highest-ever capacity card for the Nintendo Switch, and it’s adorned with Zelda-themed artwork to celebrate the release of the latest mainline entry in the series, Tears of the Kingdom. The SanDisk 1TB microSD for card Nintendo Switch is set to release on Friday, May 26, and will retail for $149.

As noted, this is the largest Switch card SanDisk has released. Previously, the biggest Switch card available was a 512GB model released alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, this new Zelda card packs almost double the storage capacity. This is handy as Switch games are slowly getting bigger in file size. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom weighs in at more than 18GBs while the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Mortal Kombat 11 clock in at more than 30GBs in size.

If you only need a small boost to your Switch’s storage, SanDisk is also launching a new Yoshi-inspired card that offers 64GB of additional storage for your Nintendo console. This SanDisk 64GB microSD card will retail for $15 and will also launch on Friday, May 26. However, a previously released Zelda-themed 64GB SanDisk microSD card is currently on sale at Amazon for just $10. We’d advise purchasing this one instead as it’s the exact same card just with a different decal, and once the card is installed into your Switch what it looks like becomes totally irrelevant.

