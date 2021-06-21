Samsung Prime Day deal: Save $300 on a Galaxy S21 Ultra

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we've got a killer deal right phone deal. You can get a top Samsung phone for a rather impressive price.

That's thanks to Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on sale for $899 meaning you can save a hefty $300, making this one of the best Prime Day phone deals that we've seen yet. Don't sleep on this one, though, as it could go very fast.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung's best phone ever with a huge 6.8-inch display, S Pen support, and the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. This deal is the lowest we've ever seen for the phone.View Deal

Samsung's latest and greatest, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, is one of the best phones that you can buy today. It's certainly right up there as one of the best Android phones available. It does basically everything you could want a smartphone to do.

When we reviewed it, we praised the screen, the performance, the cameras, and the battery life. It's pretty much a do-everything Android phone and an example of Samsung's latest top-end smartphone tech.

It's hard to nail down just one thing that the Galaxy S21 Ultra does right, but if we had to pick one, it'd be the cameras. They go toe-to-toe with the iPhone 12 and Pixel 5, while offering crazy zoom capabilities.

At this price, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a steal.

