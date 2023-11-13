Samsung One UI 6 is rolling out: Here’s when you’ll get the update

It’s been about two weeks since Samsung delivered One UI 6 to its Galaxy S23 lineup, and now we have a bit more clarity on when the software based on Android 14 will roll out to the company’s other handsets.

A Samsung community moderator for the company’s European forums published a timetable revealing the phone maker’s One UI 6 launch plans. The timetable, which has not been verified by Samsung itself and is apparently subject to change, shows the next slate of handsets getting the update this week. That same schedule had the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra , and Galaxy S23 Plus receiving the update at the end of October, which is consistent with the actual update.

In the next phase, owners of the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are set to get One UI 6, along with those who have a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, or Galaxy S22 Plus. The list also points to the Galaxy S23 FE and both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 getting the update this week.

Looking ahead to the rest of November, a host of Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Fold 4 will be getting updates starting next week. Samsung is even updating its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldables in two weeks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally One UI 6 rollout schedule Dates Phones November 13, 2023 Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy A14 November 20, 2023 Galaxy A13, Galaxy A33,Galaxy A53, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 4. Galaxy Z Fold 4 November 27, 2023 Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 December 1, 2023 Galaxy A25

That said, the actual dates of over-the-air updates are notoriously difficult to nail down. Even with the best of intentions, Android phone makers will often face difficulties in getting updates out and need to release them incrementally. There’s also the possibility such updates could run into unforeseen circumstances, causing vendors to pull back on their timetable or take it down altogether.

Indeed, Samsung’s moderator pointed to the complexity of getting an update out and cautioned that the dates are only estimates. It’s also worth noting that the timetable applies to Europe and dates may vary depending on your country. That said, it’s likely these dates are tapped for the U.S. and Europe, but other countries, including Canada, which has yet to see the One UI 6 come to the Galaxy S23, may be a bit delayed.

Still, it’s notable just how many models Samsung is hoping to bring One UI 6 to, considering many of the handsets in the timetable are years old. It’s also an indication that Samsung wants to limit as much as it can the possibility of a fragmented software environment across its massive installed base.

The Galaxy One UI 6 update brings a number of changes to Galaxy phones, such as lock screen customization, quick settings and improved camera controls. Samsung also promises that its phone software is more intuitive to use as well.