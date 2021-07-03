Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 first benchmarks just revealed specs

If you're curious as to what will power the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when the new version of the foldable arrives in a month, wonder no more. Benchmark results for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor have appeared on Geekbench's website, and they reveal the processor Samsung will use for the Z Fold 3.

Sammobile spotted the Geekbench post, noting that the phone in question is powered by a Qualcomm system-on-chip called Lahaina. That refers to the Snapdragon 888, the same chipset found inside Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup. That's a bit of a surprise since Qualcomm just released an improved version, the Snapdragon 888 Plus, that's supposed to start appearing in phones as soon as this month.

Nevertheless, the Snapdragon 888 remains a powerful piece of silicon that Samsung's augmenting with 12GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench listing. Sammobile's report claims there could be a model with 16GB of RAM as well.

As for the benchmarks themselves, the device we're assuming is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 posted a single-core score of 1,124 and a multicore result of 3,350. To put those numbers into context, the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 Ultra posted results of 1,123 and 3,440, respectively, on those same tests — essentially similar performance.

We're getting a pretty complete picture of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs, helped out by an additional leak tweeted out by a Twitter user named Tron who posts details about upcoming phones. According to the tweet, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a triple camera array on its back — a 12MP main camera, augmented by 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lenses. The ultrawide lens will add autofocus, while the telephoto camera will support a 2x zoom.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold will feature a 10MP selfie cam on its cover display plus a 16MP under-display camera that you can use when you unfold the phone.

Thanks to previous leaks, we already expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to feature a 6.2-inch cover display on the outside of the phone and a 7.55-inch screen when you open the Z fold up. Both of those screens should offer 120Hz refresh rates. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will join the S21 Ultra in adding support for Samsung's S Pen stylus.

Now it just remains for Samsung to release the phone and make everything official. Rumors point to a Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event happening in August, at which time Samsung is likely to show off its other foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3.