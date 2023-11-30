Even more OnePlus 12 features leak — this time directly from OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 doesn’t appear for another week, but at this point we may know everything there is to know about the upcoming flagship before the December 12 launch event gets underway.

In a series of social media posts today (November 29), OnePlus disclosed details about the OnePlus 12’s camera setup, display and even its ability to charge wirelessly. Those revelations follow early pronouncements about the official OnePlus 12 colors .

The camera details will likely draw the most attention, as the OnePlus 12 hopes to land among the best camera phones when it hits the global market early next year. The new flagship will have the same camera system as the OnePlus Open foldable phone, confirming rumors that the flagship will indeed offer the highly touted Sony LYT-T808 sensor.

The Sony LYT-T808 offers 50MP resolution with a 1/1.43-inch optical format, allowing it to deliver both brighter and clearer pictures. Additionally, OnePlus said the handset will come with a 64MP telephoto lens, alongside a 48MP ultrawide camera.

But OnePlus didn’t stop there. The company published another social media post confirming that the OnePlus 12 will offer wireless charging, a feature that it didn’t bundle in the aforementioned OnePlus Open or the OnePlus 11 . And confirming earlier reports, OnePlus said the handset’s display will ultimately prove to be the brightest screen ever offered in a flagship smartphone, thanks to its 4,500-nit performance. The company went so far as to say the OnePlus 12’s screen would offer “medical-grade all-around eye protection.”

For years, OnePlus has tried to establish its flagship device as a viable alternative to Apple and Samsung in the high-end smartphone market. The company consistently offers high-powered devices that deliver those premium features for a lower price.The OnePlus 11, for example, starts at $100 less than the least expensive iPhone 15 and Galaxy S23 while offering comparable features.

As with the OnePlus 11 launch, OnePlus is trying to beat its competitors to the punch with an early release for its phone. In the case of the OnePlus 12, that means a very early launch, with the phone appearing December 5 in China to celebrate the phone maker’s 10th anniversary. A global launch of the OnePlus 12 is expected to follow in early 2024, with OnePlus confirming an exact date at the December 5 event.

So there’s one mystery about the phone still left to solve.