Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could steal one of the Pixel Fold’s best features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be making a crucial change to its cover display, and it’s one that we’re very happy to hear about. According to leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be taking some cues from the Galaxy S24 Ultra — which the leaker previously claimed may come with a wider display.

This means that the Z Fold 6 may also be coming with a wider cover display, ditching the super-skinny screen design that we’ve seen on every Z Fold device so far. But, unlike the Google Pixel Fold, prototype imagery suggests that this new width won’t come at the expense of the screen’s height.

Tell you a good news,My S24 Ultra rendering has been confirmed by the supply chain. If you are still not impressed with S24 Ultra, you can watch this video, which is one of the prototype designs of Fold6. Its middle frame, flat bottom and radian are exactly the same as the design… pic.twitter.com/knhBs3m7hNAugust 28, 2023 See more

During our time with the Pixel Fold, we found that the wider screen made the phone much nicer to use than the Z Fold series’ skinny form. Not only was it more comfortable to hold, the extra width meant that the Google foldable felt much less claustrophobic in the process.

We’ve already heard rumors that the Z Fold 6 could enjoy a major redesign, and Ice Universe’s tweet could show us one of the possibilities. Whether Samsung had always planned to widen the phone for the next generation, or if its taking cues from Google, isn’t clear. Either way, we’d be pleased to see this prototype design come to the final phone.

Ice Universe notes that this Z Fold 6 prototype is very similar to concepts of the S24 Ultra — which they now claim are “confirmed by the supply chain”. That means the Z Fold 6 design could include much straighter edges and angular corners than the more-rounded corners and edges on the Z Fold 5.

Both devices appear to have a rather thick bezel, though, and we hope that this doesn’t stick around for the final product. After seeing the chunky Pixel Fold bezels, we definitely don’t want this particular design choice to make a comeback.

The prototype is also notable in not having a selfie camera cutout. This could be a simple case of it not being necessary to add at this early stage, or that Samsung may be considering adding an under-display selfie camera on the outer display. If the latter does happen, we sincerely hope that there’s a major boost in photo quality.

Of course the Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t set to launch until early next year, and the Z Fold 6 isn’t likely to appear until mid-to-late Summer. So there is plenty of time for these designs to change, for better or worse.

We’ll just have to wait and see how things play out. In the meantime, you can stay on top of all the latest news and rumors about the next Samsung flagship in our Samsung Galaxy S24 and and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hubs.