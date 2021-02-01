Forget Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Galaxy Z Flip 5G just got a huge price drop

Samsung promised that it would roll out more affordable foldable phones this year. Its first step in that direction includes a phone you're probably familiar with.

The phone maker says it's cutting the price on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G by $250, which lowers the cost of Samsung's flip phone to $1,199.

Now, a $1,200 phone is not exactly a candidate for the bargain bin, but it is the least Samsung has ever charged for one of its foldables, beating the price of the original LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip by $180. That $1,199 is also what Samsung charges for the new Galaxy S21 Ultra, so a foldable phone at that price range is certainly a step in the right direction.

Additionally, as part of a current promotion, you can save up to $1,000 on your Galaxy Z Flip 5G when you trade in your current phone. Normally, Samsung offers a $450 trade-in on rebates.

The Galaxy Z Flip debuted a year ago, and it was the first Samsung foldable to arrive fully polished. The handset took the flip-phone design of yesteryear and added a foldable 6.7-inch screen that was strengthened by the addition of a layer of ultra-thin glass. That gave the Z Flip a durable feel that had eluded previous Flip models.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Z Flip also had a strong hinge that allowed you to open the phone in different positions, enabling a feature called Flex Mode.

When you opened your Z Flip at a 90-degree angle, you could split the screen in certain apps to handle different functions — a viewing area for YouTube, for example, augmented by an area where you could control playback and add comments. The feature proved so successful, Samsung adapted Flex Mode for the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In announcing the new $1,199 price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung also touted some of the special features it has built into its foldable flip phone. Those include multitasking, which lets you run two apps at once on the Z Flip's main screen as well as the ability to use the phone's 1.1-inch exterior display as a view finder for selfies.

In addition, by double-tapping on the Z Flip's home button, you can enable one-handed mode, which scales down what's on the display so you can reach it with one hand.

The price cut on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G could be a sign that Samsung is clearing out its inventory to make room for other foldable phones. Rumors have begun picking up about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which we could see as soon as May. A Galaxy Z Flip sequel could also be in the works.

That would track with a statement from Samsung Electronics president TM Roh at the end of 2020 that the company was seeing "growing momentum" from its foldable business.

"We'll be expanding our portfolio of foldables, so this groundbreaking category is more accessible to everyone," Roh said at the time.

Whether a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip ticks the box for more affordable foldables or Samsung has even lower-cost devices in the pipeline remains to be seen. Other reports claim Samsung's efforts include rollable and slidable phones in addition to foldables, so it's likely we haven't heard the last from the phone maker on this front.