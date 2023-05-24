Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with rotating bezel revealed in leaked render

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could bring a fan-favorite design feature. One of the first renders we've seen about Samsung's next smartwatch reveals a rotating bezel surrounding the watch display.

The render comes from reputable tipster OnLeaks, initially published by MySmartPrice. Based on what we've seen from previous Samsung leaks, the image seems like a pretty legitimate representation of what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic might look like.

Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyWatch5Pro successor which, I assume, will likely be marketed as #GalaxyWatch6Classic!

Last year, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, neither of which featured a rotating bezel. As a consolation to fans of the navigation feature, the company kept the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic available to purchase.

The smartwatch in the image looks very similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The bezel sits raised around the display with tactile groves around the edge. The right side of the device has two buttons, as has become standard for Samsung watches.

It's impossible to tell the size of the watch from the image, but we know that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic came in 42mm and 46mm configurations. These sizes are larger than those offered for the standard Galaxy Watch 4. Assuming Samsung is launching two watches once again this year, we'd expect the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to be the larger option.

Bringing the bezel back

We already speculated about the rotating bezel making a return, but the new render gives us a stronger reason to believe it'll happen. Some were disappointed by the lack of bezel in the Galaxy Watch 5 series, including one our colleagues.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was pitched as an outdoor sports watch to take on Garmin watches and subsequently the Apple Watch Ultra. It seemed like the $450 could appeal to Galaxy Watch fans who wanted a more rugged device, but it lacked the overall excitement garnered by the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Bringing the bezel back is a smart move for the Samsung Galaxy Watch. After going a year without a bezeled watch, fans of the feature will be excited to see its return.

Samsung's new smartwatches typically launch in August, but reports point to an Unpacked event in July. Korean publication Chosun Ilbo and Germany's WinFuture say to mark your calendar for July 26 for a keynote featuring the Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung's latest-gen foldable smartphones.