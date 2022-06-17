Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak tips all color options

The colors for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range may have just been revealed thanks to a leak from Evan "Evleaks" Blass on Twitter (opens in new tab).

Blass' tweet contains a screenshot of code from an unknown source that features both the names and codenames for the three rumored models in the Galaxy Watch 5 series. As you can plainly read in the text strings below, the regular Galaxy Watch 5, named "Heart-S" and "Heart-L," for the small and large sizes, seems to be coming in either silver or graphite.

Each of the two sizes is also said to be getting one unique color. These are apparently Pink Gold for the small version (thought to be 40mm, like the smaller Galaxy Watch 4 ), and Sapphire for the larger model (expected to be 44mm).

Thought you guys might find this interesting. pic.twitter.com/VTPqOVhPwoJune 16, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model, also given the exciting title of "Project X," looks to be available in gray titanium or black titanium. This is a rumored new top-tier model for the Galaxy Watch that will offer a larger battery than the regular Galaxy Watch 5 and tough sapphire glass to make it extra durable.

Looking to other rumors, all three Galaxy Watch 5 models could get 10W charging, twice as powerful as the current 5W charging for the Galaxy Watch 4 range. There's also a chance we might be getting body temperature sensors, however the jury's out on if Samsung will be adding this to the Watch 5 or not.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is already one of our best smartwatches, just behind the Apple Watch 7. So with these rumored upgrades and a new more premium model also tipped, the Galaxy Watch 5 likely has a lock on a similarly high ranking when it arrives.

If you're interested in this new watch, keep an ear open for official news of the launch event that's rumored for August 10. And if you're not sure you want to go with Samsung's latest model, have a read of our Apple Watch 8 rumor hub to learn what's allegedly on the cards for the next Apple wearable.