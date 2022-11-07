Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bug reportedly breaking smartwatch — what to do

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of the best smartwatches on the market, even if it has been replaced by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro . But the latest firmware update for the generation-old smartwatch could have users panicking.

First reported by SamMobile (opens in new tab) the latest firmware update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been rendering some users’ smartwatches useless. The update, R8xxXXU1GVI3 (on my Galaxy Watch 4 Classic it is R890XXU1GVI3), was designed to improve system stability and reliability. Ironically it seems to accomplish the opposite.

If you have a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic do not update the firmware — at least not yet. There is reportedly a fix inbound (opens in new tab), but Samsung has yet to officially comment on it. Users with older firmware seem to be unaffected but at this time we have no official comment from Samsung. We have reached out for comment and will update this story if one is provided.

Also, do not let the battery die. The bug seems to trigger specifically if the Watch hits zero percent battery life. Some Redditors (opens in new tab) have reported being able to power off and restart their watches despite having the update, but they also had some charge left. So there is a chance that the bug is only triggered when the battery dies. Still, I personally would not risk it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bug: How widespread is the problem?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Users from all over the world are reporting issues with this bug. SamMobile said that there were reports in Samsung’s Community Forums in South Korea but we were unable to locate these complaints. However, Twitter user GaryeonHan (opens in new tab) tweeted that Samsung is aware of the issue and is recommending South Korean users visit the nearest Samsung Electronics Service Center for free repairs.



Outside of South Korea, there are several complaints in the r/GalaxyWatch (opens in new tab) subreddit. Multiple Redditors are claiming to have issues including users from Sweden and Malaysia. For now, the best advice appears to be to avoid installing the new firmware at this time and make sure your battery doesn’t die. that all use I am located in the US and have updated already to the firmware in question. I will definitely not be letting my Galaxy Watch 4 Classic die until a new firmware update comes out.

If you need a new smartwatch and you prefer Android phones your best bet is probably the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 is currently one of the best smartwatches we’ve reviewed and is the top choice among the best Android smartwatches . It seems to have avoided this bug so if you get one you should be good to go.