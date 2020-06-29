Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Release date, price, specs and news

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is coming soon, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Samsung's next-gen smartwatch based on leaks and evidence up to this point.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch review , we raved about its stylish design, solid fitness features and four-day battery life. Although we generally prefer the watchOS platform on the Apple Watch, Tizen has improved to become a worthy competitor and we're excited to see it on a new device.

The best smartwatches you can buy now

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs (rumored) Starting price: $399

Display: 1.2 inches/1.4 inches

Size: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm/45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

Battery: 247 mAh / 340 mAh

Water/dust resistance: IP68

OS: Tizen 5.5

Features: pulse-reading, ECG, blood pressure monitoring

Samsung’s first smartwatch debuted in summer 2018 and has not received a direct refresh since. The company has launched the fitness-minded Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in the interim, even coming out with a sequel in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. So the lifestyle-focused Galaxy Watch is long overdue for a face lift, and will be reportedly be called the Galaxy Watch 3 to avoid confusion with the Watch Active 2.

The first Galaxy Watch was once one of the best smartwatches we’ve tested, and a new version with beefed up specs could challenge the Apple Watch Series 5 .

Some signs point to the Galaxy Watch 3 arriving alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in late summer. If that's the case, it would set up a showdown the Apple Watch 6 , which is expected this fall.

It could come sooner, though, if new FCC filings are any indication.

Here’s what else we know so far about the Galaxy Watch 3, including leaks and rumors about its release date, features and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 latest news (June 29)

Right now it's hard to nail down the Galaxy Watch 3’s release date. The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 release date news we've heard say it's coming in July. If that's the case, we could learn about the new smartwatch within a few weeks.

Samsung could also show off its new smartwatch at its next Note Unpacked event on August 5, where the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 are expected to launch.

Wearable devices recently spotted on a Chinese regulator's website suggest the launch is happening soon. Listings for two different Samsung Watch models were found by MySmartPrice (via SamMobile ).

Two Galaxy Watch models have received FCC certification as of May 28 as well. Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 debuted 4 days after it received an FCC certificate last summer. There's no guarantee the company is ready to take its newest wearable to market.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price

The Galaxy Watch 3 in "Bronze" (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The first Galaxy Watch started at $329 and maxed out at $400 for the LTE model. We’d guess the Galaxy Watch 3 will cost at least as much, if not more. For context, the Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399.

If you’re waiting on the Galaxy Watch 3, expect to spend around $400. Check out the best cheap smartwatches we’ve reviewed if you’re in the market for a wearable under $200.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 design

(Image credit: Naver)

We have a good sense of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 design due to leaked images that reveal some key elements.

It will feature the rotating bezel like the original Galaxy Watch. When we reviewed it, we found the rotating bezel clever and useful. Spinning the dial proved a great alternative to swiping or trying to poke at something on Samsung's Tizen OS with our finger. For example, we could rotate the dial, which has a satisfying clicking mechanism, to navigate between menu screens.

According to a FCC certificate, the Galaxy Watch 3 will also come in a 45-millimeter stainless steel case, Gorilla Glass DX display, 5ATM rating water resistance, military standard durability and on-board GPS.

Newer leaks sourced by SamMobile revealed there will be a 41mm and 45mm version of the watch, which will have larger displays but a smaller overall size than the original version. It also confirmed the case materials, which will be stainless steel or titanium depending on the model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and battery life

The Galaxy Watch 3 is rumored to be getting a significant spec boost over the original Galaxy Watch. According to the same source that shared the regulator listing, Samsung’s new watch will come in two different models and will support 8GB of on-board storage. This is double of what the current Galaxy Watch offers, but still just a quarter of the 32GB offered by the Apple Watch Series 5 .

The battery size is actually shrinking according to SamMobile's leaks - 247 mAh and 340 mAh in the 41mm and 45mm versions respectively. However, since these are the same size batteries as the ones in the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung has hopefully managed to keep battery life the same as before, if not a little better thanks to software improvements.

As for features, expect more details to leak out as we get closer to the Galaxy Watch 3's rumored launch date. But we're pretty sure that that the Galaxy Watch Active 2's blood pressure monitoring feature — which just went live on that device — will also be supported by the Galaxy Watch 3. That feature allows users to let the Samsung Health Monitor app gauge blood pressure after they've calibrated their watch using a standard blood pressure monitor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 outlook

We’ve been generally impressed by the company’s previous Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active models, so assuming it brings awesome fitness features to a more fashion-forward design, we could have a highly capable, attractive and long-lasting wearable on the way.

As the second largest smartwatch maker, Samsung has the chance to challenge Apple (and the Apple Watch 6) for its wearable throne this year. Apple consistently push the boundaries on productivity, health and staying connected to our digital lives, making its smartwatch our top pick for several years now. But with an appeal to Android users, an array of sensors and an awesome rotating bezel, the Galaxy Watch 3 is primed for battle.

The best sport watches with GPS