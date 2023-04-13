Samsung Galaxy S24 could prove a camera disappointment — here's why

We may see the Samsung Galaxy S24 carrying some familiar main cameras across all its models, according to leaker Revegnus — inflicting a harsh blow on anyone hoping for big upgrades next year.

Revegnus' first claim (opens in new tab) is Samsung will keep using its own 50MP GN3 sensor for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, the same as you currently get on the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus models. This is an excellent sensor that you'll also find on the Google Pixel 7 series, but the S24 would be the third generation of Galaxy S to use this camera.

Revegnus also hints at the rumored disappearance of the Plus model from Samsung's flagship lineup (opens in new tab), leaving only the small basic Galaxy S and larger, fully-specced Galaxy S Ultra models. They admit the sources are conflicted though, so maybe the middle child of the Galaxy S family will be sticking around for now.

Revegnus' second big tip (opens in new tab) is that there will be an HP2 main camera in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the same 200MP sensor found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This is less of a surprise, since the 200MP camera was new for the S23 Ultra, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP camera from the year before had been used in two previous Galaxy S Ultra phones prior to that.

Other upgrades not ruled out

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Revegnus is only talking about the phones' main cameras in their leaks, leaving us to wonder if Samsung will be making any changes to the ultrawide, telephoto or selfie cameras on the Galaxy S24 series.

It's possible these sensors could still see improvements while the main sensors remain the same, although we'll need more rumors to back up this hypothesis.

Plus, there may be more exciting news further down the line though. The Galaxy S25 series could get a nice boost in the form of a customized 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, Revegnus continues. Having a modified camera chip would be a nice companion to the enhanced Snapdragon processors that Samsung began using in the S23 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, and could help keep Samsung's photography among the top of our best camera phones guide.

We likely won't see the Galaxy S24 series arrive until January or February of next year, if Samsung's previous release patterns are anything to go by. It'll likely be worth waiting for if the rumors of a new powerful chipset, improved GPU, greater storage and RAM capacity and 144Hz display are accurate, even without substantial camera upgrades.

But if that's too long a wait for you, then you may want to check out our Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra reviews instead for our thoughts on Samsung's latest.