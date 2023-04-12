Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 screen sizes ‘100%’ confirmed by leaker

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors regarding screen sizes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 recently. Now another rumor has jumped into the mix, with IceUniverse (opens in new tab) revealing the screen sizes for both phones. Not short on confidence, this leaker claims they are “100%” correct with their predictions.

According to IceUniverse, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.4-inch cover display, with a weight of 187 grams/6.59 ounces. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will apparently have a 7.6-inch main panel and a 6.2-inch cover display, with a weight of 254 grams/8.95 ounces. These details were also corroborated by another leaker, Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), on Twitter.

100%Flip5 3.4/6.7 187gFold5 6.2/7.6 254gApril 11, 2023 See more

In both cases these sizes are a little different to what some previous rumors have claimed. It’s been reported that the Z Fold 5 would have a 7.2-inch display, which is slightly smaller than that found on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However IceUniverse claims it’ll be 7.6-inches, with a 6.2-inch cover display — the exact same sizes as last year.

Similarly the Z Flip 5’s rumored 6/7-inch internal display is exactly the same as that found on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — but the cover display looks set for an upgrade. There’s been some contention over just how big the Z Flip 5’s cover display will be, with some rumors suggesting it could be as large as 3.8 inches.

But yesterday analyst Ross Young corrected his previous assertions, claiming there was some confusion because part of the display assembly would be 3.8-inches. The size of the usable screen space would be 3.4-inches, which matches with what IceUniverse has said here. While not as large as the 3.6-inch cover display on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, it’s still significantly larger than the 1.9-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other previous models.

It also means Samsung has an opportunity to follow Oppo’s lead and offer better and more versatile app and widget use on the cover display. While technically possible on previous Z Flip models, the small screen space meant there were limitations on what users could accomplish.

Both the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are also expected to get the new “waterdrop” hinge, which will help reduce (or possibly even eliminate) the crease in the middle of the display. This is done by making the fold in the display larger and shallower, while also letting the screen partially roll into the phone’s body — reducing the visual impact of the crease as a result.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to arrive in late summer, and we’ll bring you all the latest and best news as we hear it. In the meantime, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hub and Galaxy Z Flip 5 page for all the latest rumors and leaks.