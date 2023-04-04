Samsung Galaxy S24 just tipped for big performance upgrade

Next year's Samsung Galaxy S24 models could be in line for a performance boost, and not just from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that's likely to power the future flagships. Instead, a new rumor claims that the three likely Galaxy S24 models will be getting a big memory boost — a move that could improve multitasking on the best Samsung phones.

Specifically, leaker Tauran Vats took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to claim that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are both on tap to feature 12GB of RAM, when they ship next year. That's as much memory as Samsung currently includes in some versions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's apparently going to see more memory, too, with Tauran Vats tipping that premium model to offer 16GB of RAM.

GALAXY S24 Series :: Ram/Storage S24/S24+ :: Ram will be upgraded from 8 GB memory to 12 GB, base models with 256GB Storage capacity..Galaxy S24 Ultra :: Ram could reach upto 16 GB..#GalaxyS24#samsunggalaxy pic.twitter.com/PIIA9qRjEFApril 2, 2023 See more

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus both come with 8GB of RAM. There's also an 8GB Galaxy S23 Ultra model with 256GB of storage, but other configurations come with 12GB RAM. In other words, the rumored Galaxy S24 specs would be a notable upgrade in memory for Samsung's phones.

That wouldn't necessarily help the Galaxy S24 close the performance gap with Apple's phones, which are powered by Apple-designed A Series silicon. But it would make switching between open apps speedier on Samsung's phone; load times for apps and games on the Galaxy S24 would also get a boost.

Before you pop the cork to celebrate this gain in RAM , though, keep in mind this is an unsourced rumor. And while Tauran Vats certainly seems interested in the nuts and bolts of smartphones, they don't have much of a track record when it comes to accurately predicting what's going to happen with future devices. In other words, the Galaxy S24 rumor could pan out, or it could prove to be a lot of hot air — we simply won't know until next year when the phones are likely to ship. And unless subsequent rumors back up the claim of more memory, we'll have to keep that prediction in the "nice if it happens" column.

Galaxy S24 storage upgrade, too?

Tauran Vats' tweet covers more than just memory. The leaker also forecasts 256GB of storage in the base models of both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. In the case of the Plus, that's no change from this year's model, as Samsung includes 256GB in the entry-level Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra phones. However, it would be a step up for the entry-level Galaxy S model, as the Galaxy S23 continues to start with 128GB of storage in the $799 version.

While it may seem early to start thinking about the Galaxy S24, Samsung is likely hard at work on developing next year's phone. Rumors are scant at this point, but we're expecting to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all models of next year's flagship. Some leakers are also tipping the Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature a display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

