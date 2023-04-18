Samsung Galaxy S24 could get a major RAM boost

The Samsung Galaxy S24 rumor mill is really kicking off at the moment, despite the fact the phone isn’t expected to launch until early next year. The latest rumor to show up online claims to reveal how much RAM we can expect in the upcoming phone family — and it’s more than we got in the Galaxy S23 series.

Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve, who has been a source of alleged Galaxy S24 specs in the past several days, claims that the Galaxy S24 will come packing 12GB of RAM. The S24 Plus will come with the same amount, while the S24 Ultra will apparently feature a boosted 16GB.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus both came with 8GB of RAM, while the S23 Ultra offered a choice of 8GB or 12GB. Needless the additional RAM could prove to be a major boost to S24 performance. Especially given Samsung’s habit of sticking to 8GB of RAM for the standard and Plus models.

We haven’t seen a 16GB Ultra model since the release of the Galaxy S21 Ultra two years ago, while the Plus model hasn’t offered more than 8GB since 2020. The standard Galaxy S model, as best as I can tell, has never offered more than 8GB of RAM.

On top of this Tech_Reve claims that “every version” of the phones will come with this RAM configuration. So there’s a chance you may not have to decide between an 8GB and 12GB Galaxy S24 when it launches next year.

Tech_Reve also claims that these are “solid rumors” rather than the “unconfirmed ones that came out earlier”. Presumably they’re talking about previous rumors suggesting the Galaxy S24 lineup will get a RAM boost. Though that’s not to say we can just take their word for it, and there’s every chance that these rumors will prove incorrect — especially at this early stage.

Samsung Galaxy 24 — other early rumors

(Image credit: Future)

Recent rumors peg the Samsung Galaxy S24 to come with the same cameras as the Galaxy S23 . While disappointing, it’s not a disaster, since the Galaxy S23’s camera is good enough to land itr a spot on our best camera phone s list. That said the Galaxy S24 Ultra may come with a new variable telephoto shooter , capable of offering 3x and 10x optical zoom in a single lens.

The Galaxy S24 could get a major performance boost on top of this. We’re expecting the phone to come packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is due to launch later this year. However some models may come with the Exynos 2400, which rumors say could make a comeback if Samsung can work out some issues with power consumption. However we still expect to see Qualcomm’s chip in the U.S., regardless of Samsung’s decision.

Considering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has already proven to be an Android powerhouse, especially with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy variant, we’re hoping for great things from the next generation. Though whether it can catch up to Apple’s A17 Bionic will be another matter. At the very least rumors point towards the Galaxy S24’s GPU blowing Apple’s out of the water .

The Galaxy S24 isn’t likely to launch until next January at the earliest, so we’re not going to get any confirmation on these rumors for several months. Until then we’re going to have to sit tight and be patient. But we will bring you the latest and best Galaxy S24 news when we hear it, so be sure to check back and see what else is going on.