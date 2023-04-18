Google Pixel 7a could be getting a price hike — but there's good news

Reporting on the Google Pixel 7a from leaker Max Weinbach for 9to5Google (opens in new tab) and FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser (opens in new tab) has seemingly revealed that Google has plans to raise the phone’s price from the previous generation.

We can apparently expect to pay $499 for the Pixel 7a, up from the Pixel 6a's $449. That's not a huge increase on paper, but seeing one of the best cheap phones get a price bump is disheartening.

This price increase could be due to various hardware upgrades that have been rumored for the Pixel 7a. We will supposedly be seeing a 64MP main camera, a 90Hz display and wireless charging capabilities added to the 7a, a considerable boost over the current 6a model, which offers inferior a 12.2MP main camera, a 60Hz screen and wired charging only.

The Pixel 6a won't be going anywhere

For users wanting the best phone for the least amount of money, there's a silver lining to these new rumors. The Pixel 6a won't be discontinued as previous Pixel a-series models have been, but will instead be sticking around, Weinbach and Prosser allege.

This plan would be similar to how Apple currently retains older iPhones as mid-priced options between its latest iPhone 14 flagships and iPhone SE models, or how Samsung has kept the Galaxy S22 around alongside the new Galaxy S23 series. Hopefully, Google will discount the Pixel 6a if it keeps selling it, just like how Apple and Samsung reduce the original prices of their veteran models. That way, Google would offer users an even cheaper way into the Pixel ecosystem while still improving its latest mid-range phone's capabilities.

Apparently we will see the Pixel 7a announced and go on sale on the same day: May 10, the date of Google I/O 2023. While this will be an exciting day for anyone looking to upgrade their budget Android device, it could also be the day we officially hear about the Google Pixel Fold for the first time. However, Google's first foldable phone supposedly won't go on sale until the end of June.

