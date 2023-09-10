Samsung Galaxy S23 FE photos and full specs just leaked ahead of launch

By Alan Martin
published

Rumored to be arriving later this month

Leak-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

Given how we didn’t get a Galaxy S22 FE last year, you might expect that Samsung had given up on the whole ‘Fan Edition’ versions of its flagship smartphones.

That doesn’t seem to be the case. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has long been rumored to be in the works, but the latest evidence is impossible to argue with. The handset has popped up on China’s TENNA certification website, complete with pictures and a handful of key specs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

(Image credit: TENNA)

As you would expect for a ‘Fan Edition’, the phone looks near-identical to the Samsung Galaxy S23 that it’s paying homage to, complete with the three traffic-light camera array on the back (although the flash appears to be slightly lower). 

But scroll down the page and you see a whole bunch of specifications. The handset will apparently have dimensions of 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm and a slightly chunky weight of 210g. 

The 6.3-inch screen will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2,340 x 1,080, meaning it’s sticking with Samsung’s familiar 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Given the S21 FE had a 120Hz screen, we’d expect the same here.

The handset is listed as packing 8GB RAM, a 4,370mAh battery and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. If you take a lot of photos, you may want to plump for the latter, as the last FE didn’t come with expandable storage, and it’s unlikely Samsung will offer it here either. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (rumored)
Display6.3 inches Full-HD+ Resolution (2340 x 1080)
Dimensions158.0×76.5×8.2(mm)
Weight210g
CPUOcta-Core chipset with peak 2.99GHz frequency
Storage128GB, 256GB
Rear cameras50MP/8MP/12MP
Front camera10MP
Battery4370mAh

What isn’t listed is the processor — merely its clock speed: “2.99GHz/2.4GHz/1.7GHz”. However, it’s rumored to come with last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 processor, depending on the region you’re buying it in.

Nothing is said about the camera, but it’s rumored to have a 50MP main sensor, supported by an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide one. 

According to the usually accurate leaker Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will launch in “late September”, which will place it somewhere between the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8 in the upcoming release schedule. Pricing is still up in the air, but we’d expect it to be around the $699 point — $100 cheaper than the MSRP for the regular S23. Of course, with an eight-month head start, you may well find the Galaxy S23 more competitively priced today, so you’re probably best off shopping around, before committing to the weaker specs of the S23 FE. 

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.