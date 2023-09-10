Samsung Galaxy S23 FE photos and full specs just leaked ahead of launch

Given how we didn’t get a Galaxy S22 FE last year, you might expect that Samsung had given up on the whole ‘Fan Edition’ versions of its flagship smartphones.

That doesn’t seem to be the case. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has long been rumored to be in the works, but the latest evidence is impossible to argue with. The handset has popped up on China’s TENNA certification website, complete with pictures and a handful of key specs.

(Image credit: TENNA)

As you would expect for a ‘Fan Edition’, the phone looks near-identical to the Samsung Galaxy S23 that it’s paying homage to, complete with the three traffic-light camera array on the back (although the flash appears to be slightly lower).

But scroll down the page and you see a whole bunch of specifications. The handset will apparently have dimensions of 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm and a slightly chunky weight of 210g.

The 6.3-inch screen will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2,340 x 1,080, meaning it’s sticking with Samsung’s familiar 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Given the S21 FE had a 120Hz screen, we’d expect the same here.

The handset is listed as packing 8GB RAM, a 4,370mAh battery and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. If you take a lot of photos, you may want to plump for the latter, as the last FE didn’t come with expandable storage, and it’s unlikely Samsung will offer it here either.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (rumored) Display 6.3 inches Full-HD+ Resolution (2340 x 1080) Dimensions 158.0×76.5×8.2(mm) Weight 210g CPU Octa-Core chipset with peak 2.99GHz frequency Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 50MP/8MP/12MP Front camera 10MP Battery 4370mAh

What isn’t listed is the processor — merely its clock speed: “2.99GHz/2.4GHz/1.7GHz”. However, it’s rumored to come with last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 processor, depending on the region you’re buying it in.

Nothing is said about the camera, but it’s rumored to have a 50MP main sensor, supported by an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide one.

According to the usually accurate leaker Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will launch in “late September”, which will place it somewhere between the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8 in the upcoming release schedule. Pricing is still up in the air, but we’d expect it to be around the $699 point — $100 cheaper than the MSRP for the regular S23. Of course, with an eight-month head start, you may well find the Galaxy S23 more competitively priced today, so you’re probably best off shopping around, before committing to the weaker specs of the S23 FE.