How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21 — and the best deals so far

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 are now live after Samsung took the wraps off its newest phones. As expected, you've got three phones to choose from — the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 ($799), the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus ($999), and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra ($1,199).
All three phones arrive in stores on January 29. However, Samsung is offering one of the better pre-order deals if you have an eligible phone trade-in. Pre-order your Galaxy S21 at Samsung and get up to $700 off with trade-in. After discount, you'll pay just $99 for the Galaxy S21. Plus, you'll get up to a $200 Samsung credit. So if you're wondering how to pre-order the Galaxy S21 — here's everything you need to know.
|Galaxy S21
|Galaxy S21 Plus
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Starting price
|$799
|$999
|$1,199
|Display (Resolution; Max. refresh rate)
|6.2 inches (FHD, 120Hz)
|6.7 inches (FHD, 120Hz)
|6.8 inches (QHD, 120Hz)
|Rear cameras
|12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto
|12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto
|108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP 10x telephoto
|Front camera
|10MP
|10MP
|40MP
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 888
|Snapdragon 888
|Snapdragon 888
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|12GB/16GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB/512GB
|Operating System
|Android 11 with One UI 3.0
|Android 11 with One UI 3.0
|Android 11 with One UI 3.0
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|4,800 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Water Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Size
|5.9 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm)
|6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm)
|6.5 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm)
|Weight
|6.1 ounces (172g)
|7.1 ounces (202g)
|8.0 ounces (228g)
How to pre-order the Galaxy S21
