Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just leaked — and a big surprise

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has already seen some solid leaks about its specs. Now a new claim has seemingly revealed a cheaper version of both the S21 and Samsung's flagship foldable.

Leaker Max Weinbach took to Twitter to list off all of Samsung's flagship models for 2021. Many of the names are unsurprising, but the most interesting from the list are the S21 FE and the Z Fold FE.

We have been expecting Samsung to release more FE models after launching the Galaxy S20 FE a few months back, and we had been hearing rumors in the summer about a phone we thought was called the Galaxy Fold Lite. While all we have are names to go on for now, it's interesting to see which phones are apparently on their way.

Samsung flagships to expect this year:S21 FES21S21+S21 UltraZ Fold 3Z Flip 3Z Fold FENovember 15, 2020

Most of the other models that Weinbach lists for next year we could easily have guessed ourselves. There's three Galaxy S21 models in the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra to match the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. On the foldables side, we can expect a Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a Galaxy Z Fold 3, which are sequels Galaxy Z Flip 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Also interesting is the fact that this list makes no mention of a follow-up to the Galaxy Note 20. We've already seen leaks of the Galaxy S21 Ultra being compatible with a stylus, which led us to suspect the Galaxy Note line was under threat. Combine that with comments about how there's no news about a Note 21 coming from the Samsung supply chain, and it's looking like the Galaxy Note could be about to be killed off.

After a rough start with the mechanically unreliable Galaxy Fold in 2019, Samsung has established foldable phones as legitimate, albeit expensive consumer devices. With the Note 21 seemingly a no-show, it's looking like the two halves of Samsung's flagship offering will be slates and foldable body types, rather than one normal slate-style phone and one that comes with a stylus.

In a follow-up tweet, Weinbach goes on to mention that three of the devices he listed will have S Pen support. Assuming that the earlier leak was correct and one of those is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, then our guess would be the Z Fold 3 will be the second, with the third likely being the Z Fold FE. Styluses work best on large displays, and that's exactly what the Z Fold series offers within its folding chassis, so it seems like a natural fit.

3 of these devices will have SPen support.November 15, 2020

All of these new Samsung phones are due to come out in 2021. The S21 series is believed to be arriving in January this year instead of its normal February release window. If last year is anything to go by, this event will also be where the Galaxy Z Flip 2 debuts. The Z Fold 3, Z Fold FE and S21 FE may appear later in the year around September, the period when we normally see the latest Galaxy Note.